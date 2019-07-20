Alice Diane Schettler, 80, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville.
Diane was born April 10, 1939, in Kane. She was the daughter of Edward Francis and Dorothea Ann (Kunde) Moore.
Diane graduated from Farmington High School in 1957. She graduated from Clarion County's licensed practical nursing program in 1985.
Diane married James Francis Schettler on June 21, 1958, at St. Mary Church, Crown. Together the couple celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Diane was employed by Knox glass plant, North Clarion High School as a bus driver, self-employed making special occasion cakes, as an EKG tech at Clarion Hospital, a LPN for VNA and then at Brookville Hospital from where she retired in 2001.
Diane enjoyed hunting, camping and boating with her family. She was a member of the Fryburg Sportsman Lucky Twirlers dance club. She made many fancy dresses with matching shirts for her husband. She was very talented at sewing, especially making clothes, costumes, and other items. Diane was a hard worker who showed her love by providing many special gifts.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband, parents and four siblings, Joe, Roseanne, Edward and Myra.
Surviving siblings include Jean Gatesman and her husband Jack, her identical twin sister Dottie Graham, Sally Vanwinkle, Rosie Taylor and her husband Don and Charles (Charlie) Moore and his wife Mary Lou.
She is also survived by her four children: James Francis Jr., his wife Darlene (Beary) of Fryburg and their children, Adam (Michelle) and Julie (Jake Keister); Leslie Diane of Townville and her children Tyler (Amy), Kyle and Natalie (Keener); Charles Edward and his wife Carol Ann (Hall) of Shippenville and their child Cory; and Rhonda Marie of Townville and her husband Ronald Sutton and her children, Andrew and Anthony Severo and stepchildren Joshua, Hayley and Jason.
Diane is also survived by great-grandchildren, Madelyn, James, Waylon, Harper, Xander and Kohen.
In lieu of flowers, Diane requested memorial donations to be made to Saint Michael Church, 18765 Route 208, Fryburg Pa, 16326 (www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org) or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion Pa., 16214 (http://www.clarionhospital.org).
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.
Diane's family will welcome friends during a time of visitation from 9:30 to 10 a.m. in the back of the church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Michael's Church in Fryburg at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 22 with Rev. Joseph Czarkowski officiating.
Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials and obtain additional information by visiting http://www.goblefh.net.