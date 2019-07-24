Alice Jane (Collett) Ferguson, formerly of Clarion, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville where she was residing. She was 94 years of age.
Alice was born on March 6, 1925, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, the daughter of the late James and Elva Mae (Fraser) Collett. She was one of eight daughters in the Collett family.
On Sept. 29, 1946, she married Josiah C. "Joe" Ferguson. They were married for 64 years before he preceded her in death in 2010.
Alice enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, and playing the piano and organ. She was a former organist and pianist for the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church for many years. Alice was devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and the Christian faith.
Alice is survived by her four sons, Terry and wife Barb, Marty and wife Sandie, Randy, and Joe and wife Bonnie; her nine grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Mike and wife Wendy, Heather and husband J.T., Ezra, Joel, Micah, J.J. and wife Samantha, and David and wife Kalee; and her eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by three sisters, Helen, Beatrice and Sally, and their families.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Beth; and four sisters, Mary Lou, Betty, Phyllis, and Elva "Babe."
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion.
Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Bruce Wilson and the Rev. James Dietrich officiating.
Interment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park.
