Alice L. Pack, 67, of Marienville, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home.
Born Feb. 6, 1952, in Kane, she was the daughter of the late Valentine E. and Freda F. (Brush) Carlson.
Mrs. Pack first attended Clarion University and then went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, from where she earned a teacher's certificate.
On Dec. 30, 1974, she married Robert E. Pack; he preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2003.
She was a custodial service instructor at Abraxas. After retiring from Abraxas, she was employed as a custodian for Forest Ridge Campground.
She was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Marienville.
Mrs. Pack was a member of the Sheffield VFW and of the Tionesta (formerly Marienville) Eastern Star.
She was a fan of both dirt track racing and NASCAR, and she liked to travel.
Survivors include her son, Robert E. Pack II and his wife Keesha of Austintown, Ohio; her daughter, Valerie L. Pack of Marienville; four brothers, Gary Carlson of Warren, Sam Carlson of Tiona, Fred Carlson and his wife Marcy of Claredon and Phillip Carlson and his wife Karen of Mt. Jewitt; and a sister, Jennie Carlson of Ludlow.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Pack was preceded in death by five brothers, Vernon, Carl, Tom, Lynn, and Charlie Carlson.
Interment will be in the Gibbs Hill Cemetery in Ludlow.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at http://www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
