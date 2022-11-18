Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Alice was born March 22, 1936 in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lavenia Mason Sines.
Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.
Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.
A Celebration of the wonderful life of Michele Crisman will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Fox Street Church of God — Towers Hall from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.
Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.
Kevin Weise, 54, of Erie, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at AHN Grove City.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of James Robert “Jim” Rupert on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, NC, formerly of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022.
Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.
Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, passed away Saturday at 12:25 p.m. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab.
Anne Louise Day, Age 86, passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh on November 10, 2022.
Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.
Paul F. Burnett Jr. of Troy Center Road, Centerville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.
Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.
Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Clarion, to John and Marcella Frederick. She passed from this life to much greater things on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Bartlett E. Haugh, son of Earl O. Haugh and Gladys Pollum Haugh, was born March 28, 1932, in Brookville and passed Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Blaine R. Frost “Herk”, 79, of Cherrytree Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home.
Rusty Gadley, 62, of Easley, SC, devoted husband of Paula Friend Gadley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Ruth I. Slye McFadden of Oil City passed to her eternal rest, surrounded by family, at 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary Edmonds Wagner, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her residence.
Connie Marie Johnson, 84, of Mathis Texas, formerly of the Franklin/Oil City area, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Oct. 6, 2022.
Lanny R. Pollard, 74, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Robert L. “Cubby” “Grampa” “Peepaw” Culbertson, 72, of Cranberry, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.
Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt, 60, of Reno, formerly of Kershaw, South Carolina, went on to her next realm just above the rainbow on Oct. 31, 2022, following a battle with cancer.
Donald P. DuPont, 79, of Cochranton died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
Roberta Darlene Ahrens, previously of Polk Center, most recently of Ebensburg Center passed away on October 31, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.
Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the home of his son in Oil City.
David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.