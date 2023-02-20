Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.
The youngest of five children, Alice Marie Askins was born to Maurice and Alice Amanda (Rheim) Dunmire April 7, 1931 in Avonmore, Pa. As a child, she excelled at school, performed violin solos at school concerts, studied Latin that she could still speak her entire life, and was even recruited by one of her teachers to type his master’s thesis!
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.