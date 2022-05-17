Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.
Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.
Kenneth Eugene Williams “Ken”, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.
Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.
Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.
Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.
Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.
Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
Eric David Lutz, 49, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, May 12, 2022.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.
Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.
Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at AHN Grove City in Grove City.
Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.
Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
George Zerres Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.
There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.
Marlene Ruth Bickel, 64, of Franklin, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.
Visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca has been rescheduled for today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home.
A memorial service for Claribel A. Fritz has been scheduled for May 18th at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Jo (Frank) Dumbleton passed on Saturday, May 7th , 2022, after a courageous fight against pancreatic cancer.
Tammy Lee McChesney 58, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in her home with her family.
Carolyn M. Lehman, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Shirley A. Graham, 83, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Brookville.
Raymond L. Schwab, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday evening, May 7, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
William H. Conn, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Carl Bialo, 88, of Oil City passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Cynthia “Cindy” Kaylor, 59, of Harrisville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life is announced for Marcia K. Maul, 85, who passed away on March 15, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.
Louis W Kraft, MD died unexpectedly on April 7, 2022, of natural causes.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Leaked ‘Take Me Out’ video shows naked Jesse Williams on stage of Broadway show
-
Franklin teacher shares 'uplifting' experience on hunting trip
-
Iron Furnace Coffee to open soon in Franklin
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
25 indicted in drug case
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
OC OKs paving contract; Pathways home raises concerns
-
2 inmates found dead in South Carolina detention center housing unit
-
FAM Jam was fun time under the bridge
-
Justus Park bandshell bows out
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry - 2 Family Sale - 233 Shadywood Circle - Downsi…
Huge garage sale. 5320 Rt. 322 Shippenville. May 19, 20 &…
Inside house sale. 16 Paul Revere Road Colonial Village O…
OC - Big Sale at 341 Park Ave - May 19, 20 & 21, Thur…
Oil City Area School District has an anticipated opening …
Oil City - Backyard Sale - 112 East 6th Street - May 20 &…
Wanted at home health care for elderly couple near Tiones…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Schneider, Scarbrough shine in Berries' win over Keystone
-
Knights improve to 16-0
-
Alcorn, Harmon lead locals at Redbank Invitational
-
Knights, Orioles ink region wins; 'Cats top Oilers
-
Oiler boys crowned Region 3 track and field champs
-
Knights remain unbeaten
-
Greggs grabs another PSAC championship
-
Eagles rally past Oilers
-
Knights suffer first loss on diamond
-
Knights blitz Wildcats for fifth straight
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 11
-
New York state man killed in Route 66 crash
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 12
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 14
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 13
-
Police and Fire Calls - May 16
-
Man accused of fleeing after trying to break into house
-
Police and Fire Calls - May 17