Allan E. Wygant, 71, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born May 9, 1952 in Oil City, he was a son of the late Floyd “Lyle” and Ruth E. Larson Wygant.
Thomas R. “Rich” Loomis, 84, a resident of Oakland Township, died peacefully at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home, following a period of declining health.
Marjorie J. Hummel, age 99, of Grove City, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 6, 2023.
Darl E. Weckerly, 75, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at his home.
Harold “Denny” Clark, age 78, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, formerly of Seneca, passed away Aug. 2, 2023, after a long period of declining health.
Arnold R. Fitzgerald, 90, of N. Perry Road, Titusville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Margaret J. “Peggy” Yonek, 84, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Janet C. Smith, 85, of Clarion, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
Christina Marie “Tina” Wolfe, 58, of Oil City, passed away at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie on Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, following a sudden illness.
On Aug. 3, 2023, Harry Monroe Elder Sr., 93, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. At his side was his wife of 66 years, Roberta, and family members.
Larry Ray Shreffler, 86, of Wilson, NC died Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence.
Harry M. Elder Sr., Sandy Lake (Deer Creek Twp.) passed away Thursday evening in the comfort of his home. He was 93.
Robert L. “Bob” Brenot, 87, of Oil City, passed away at his home on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
The Reverend Matthew J. Ruyechan, 69, who served as pastor at St. Stephen Parish in Oil City from 2005 to 2017, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.
James B. “Jim” Huff, 79, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Sue Moyer passed away on May 19, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer.
Joseph T. Law, 41, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at his home.
Deirdre (Dee) Mullarkey, 85, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Dr. Jesse O. McKee, affectionately known as “Rusty”, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2023. He was 82.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and spouse of the “laugh house” has passed.
John Henry Mullen, 64, of Stoneboro, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Gerard A. Bauer, 85, of Lucinda, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
E. Patricia “Pat” Mong, 80 of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Clarview Nursing Home, in Sligo.
Sandra L. Sonne, 83, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Damon Andrew Stevenson, 53, of Johnstown, and formerly of Venus, passed away at home July 30, 2023.
A. Ray Aaron, 73, of Wozniak Road, Mercer, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Albert William “Bill” Harwick, Jr., 75, of Clarion, passed away Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
William Vincent Krepp, 87, a former resident of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 27, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where he has resided since last September.
Mary Ann Vogelbacher, 79 of Fryburg passed away surrounded by her family on July 28, 2023 after a lengthy illness.
Barbara Joan Lewis–Zeitler who was honored to be called “Nana” by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family on June 8, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona.
Linda Ann (McAlkich) Siar of Franklin, ascended from this world peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on July 25, 2023.
Donald R. Chambers, age 73 of Cranberry, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side after being stricken with a sudden illness.
William “Bill” Joseph Roberts Mills, 58, of Clarion, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Duane H. Clark, 59, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home.
Stephen Robert “Robbie” Kase, 47, of Oil City, passed away after an extended illness with his daughters holding his hands and friends by his side Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital.
Dr. Kurt Josef Laemmer, DMD, 59, of Bradford, passed away on July 23, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH.
Sandra “Sandy” Shope, 73, of Franklin passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 after a short battle with lung cancer at The Caring Place in Franklin where she resided following an accident on Nov. 24, 2015.
Fredrick C. Shoup, 85, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at UPMC Northwest, on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Prescott Greene, 88, of 174 Goodwill Road in Sandycreek Township joined the church eternal at 9:20 a.m. on July 28 while under care at Collins House.
James (Jim) A. Smith of Hickory, North Carolina, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 23, 2023, at age 89. Jim was a devoted family man who was blessed with five children and a loving wife of 45 years, Linda Smith.