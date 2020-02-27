Allen J. 'Joe' Toy

Allen J. "Joe" Toy, 68, of 407 Euclid Ave., Oil City, died at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after a period of declining health.

Born June 26, 1951, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Allen L. Toy and Mary Jane Weaver Toy.

