Alphonso "Cookie" Lauricia, 86, a resident of 1232 15th St., Franklin, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the VA Medical Center #646 in Pittsburgh.
Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Mary Lee Eichholtz, 65, a resident of 815 Belmar Rd., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.
Larry "Tarzan" Ramsey, on Friday, July 9, 2021, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his parents after a battle with cancer.
HazelSlaughenhoupt, 70,a well-known Bruin resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy illness.
Jeffery V. Knight, 63, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Betty Mae Ochalek-Flinchbaugh, age 87, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving children.
Monica B. Eiseman Deeter Schneider Summerville, 87, of Karns City, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday July 9, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center Personal Care Home.
Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Corsica.
Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.
Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.
William "Mike" Felix, 51, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Mertzeis, 92, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Richard M. Davis, 78, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Bradenton, Fla., Belleville, Mich., and Franklin, died June 23, 2021, in Chelsea.
A memorial service for Joy E. Faas will be held Sunday, July 18th at Seneca Evangelical Church at 2 p.m.
Graveside services for Donald L. Jones and Donna L. Jones, who passed away on May 27, 2021 and July 21, 2020, respectively, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plumer Cemetery, Cornplanter Township.
David E. Karns, 81, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a period of declining health.
Robert F. Siegel, 80, of Lucinda, passed away Wednesday July 7, 2021, at Butler Health System after a sudden illness.
Joan L. Voloshin, 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 7:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Helen J. Carlson, 94, of Willoughby, Ohio, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby.
John Nikonchik, 91, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Country Acres Personal Care Home, Titusville.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sara A. Sines has been scheduled by her family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. to the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Ave., Kennerdell, for a celebration of her life.
Funeral services for Jean Snyder, who died July 14, 2020, will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin.
David P. Zook, 73, of Franklin, entered into the embrace of Jesus on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Pastor George C. Brickner, 77, of Oil City, passed away at 7:49 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Judith L. Deeter Bryan, 82, of Oil City passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
A celebration of life for Dodie Johnson, 87, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at First United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Therese Lacina, 91, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Ohio.
A celebration of the life of Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr. has been planned by his family, and family and friends are invited Saturday, July 10, to the Polk Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street in Polk from 1 to 6 p.m.
Brian Keith Battin, 58, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Robert "Bob" Pugh, 78, of Parker (Village of Dutch Hill), passed away on July 3, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital ICU.
Ella Mae VanZandt, age 61, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Harold A "Butch" Cropp, 79, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday July 3, 2021.
Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Beverly R. Goss, 90, of Oil City died at 5:46 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home after a period of declining health.
