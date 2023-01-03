Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best

Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.
Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.