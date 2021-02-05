Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born Aug. 20, 1948, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Miller and Hazel (Bell) Miller.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: February 5, 2021 @ 3:31 am
Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born Aug. 20, 1948, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Miller and Hazel (Bell) Miller.
Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Raymond K. Wardrop, 68, of Barkeyville, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Bedford.
Charles "Charlie" W. Huegel, 85, of Venus, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer.
Patricia "Pat" Steward, age 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Russell Henry Stricklen, 53, of Farmington, New Mexico, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, formerly of Natrona Heights died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Michael A. Horton, 73, of Oil City, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by his children Michelle, Shenendoah and Joshua Horton.
Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home, as a result of a house fire.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Lime Plant Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Frank D. Rodgers, 67, of Oil City, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UMPC Hamot in Erie.
Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
Reverend Daniel "Papa" Gordon Richter, 65, of Marienville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
William J. "BJ" Riddle, 36, of Clintonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Sandra D. Stromyer, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Jan, 31, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.
Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.
Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, with his son by his side, shortly after his arrival at the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Nancy J. Nicks of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Advent Health Lake Wales.
Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.
Kathryn F. Struthers, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.
Burtryn F. Allebach, 90, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Blanche Christine Keltz Chrispen, 58, of Oil City, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Helen Carr, 86, of The Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Charles W. "Charley" Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died Jan. 1, 2021.
Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk St., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from injuries he sustained following a fall at his home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bonnie J. Dehn, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.
Phillip Mario "The Dude" Abate passed away recently at his mountain cabin home in North Carolina.
Gale E. Flinspach, 86, of Seneca, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his children.
Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr., 64, of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.
Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021.
Resident Care Aides!!! Country Springs Personal Care is c…
The Titusville Area School District, an Equal Opportunity…
Reward for return of 2 chain saws, gas cans & other l…
Found Tri colored med size dog in Knox on January 31st. P…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …
Cranberry Area School District Notice of Special Board of…