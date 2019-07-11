Angela Sisson

Angela "Holly" Sisson, 54, of Vowinckel, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Clarion Hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1964, in Butler, daughter of Harry N. Billotte of Sligo and the late Leona Hilliard Billotte.
Holly was married Feb. 27, 1982, to Kenneth Sisson Jr., and he survives.
She was a member of the Greenwood United Methodist Church and a former member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat.
Holly is survived by her loving husband; her two sons: Kenneth Allan Sisson III and his wife Sarah of Eau Claire and Jonathan Sisson of Butler; and her three grandchildren, Angeleia Carol Diane Sisson, Emmett Kenneth Allen Joseph Sisson, and Carolyn Melissa Paige Sisson.
She is also survived by her sisters: Nicki Billotte of Rimersburg and Carol Ann Bowser and her husband Barry of Clarion; and her brother: Carl A. Billotte and his wife Lori of Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother: Jimmy Billotte.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, with the Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wildcat, officiating.
Interment will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to http://www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
