Ann Elizabeth Cartwright Grinnell, age 66, of Bedford, Ohio formerly of Oil City and Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Ann was born on May 5, 1956. S

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Grinnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lauren M. McCauley
Obituaries

Lauren M. McCauley

Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).

Robert E. Young
Obituaries

Robert E. Young

Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness.

Marie E. Aaron
Obituaries

Marie E. Aaron

Marie E. Aaron, 95, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Kathleen R. Adams
Obituaries

Kathleen R. Adams

Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City passed on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Paul Rodger Aaron
Obituaries

Paul Rodger Aaron

Paul Rodger Aaron, 87, of County Home Road, Rockingham, NC, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

Jean Marie Dunmyre
Obituaries

Jean Marie Dunmyre

Jean Marie Dunmyre, age 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Linda Joann White
Obituaries

Linda Joann White

Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness.

Michelle R. Nagle
Obituaries

Michelle R. Nagle

Michelle R. Nagle, 56, of East Smethport, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Olean General Hospital, Olean, NY.

Daniel E. Hovis
Obituaries

Daniel E. Hovis

Daniel E. Hovis, 69, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Leroy E. Smith
Obituaries

Leroy E. Smith

Leroy E. Smith, 86, passed away at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the hospital in Grove City.

Noel M. Dean, Sr.
Obituaries

Noel M. Dean, Sr.

Noel M. Dean, Sr., 84 of Sandy Lake Township, Sandy Lake, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at The Grove at Greenville.

Mary Louise Dufault
Obituaries

Mary Louise Dufault

Mary Louise Dufault, 85, Attorney and Adventurous Spirit with a Zeal for Music, Travel & the Theater of Life.

Ricky Keith 'Rick' Quinter
Obituaries

Ricky Keith 'Rick' Quinter

Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Marie Cassano
Obituaries

Marie Cassano

Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Genevieve A. Perry
Obituaries

Genevieve A. Perry

Genevieve A. Perry, age 92, of Grove City passed away on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2022, in Butler Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

Thomas W. Reed
Obituaries

Thomas W. Reed

Thomas W. Reed, 61, a resident of 1337 Eagle St., Franklin, died peacefully at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer.

Wesley “Pat” Sherman
Obituaries

Wesley “Pat” Sherman

Wesley “Pat” Sherman, 84, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after battling a short illness.

Mary L. Hoover
Obituaries

Mary L. Hoover

Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of North Dillon Drive, Titusville passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mazie Lynn Wilson
Obituaries

Mazie Lynn Wilson

Mazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Obituaries

Ed and Della Rodgers service set

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Ed and Della Rodgers on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 100 Central Ave. in Oil City.

Ryan 'Shane' Steer
Obituaries

Ryan 'Shane' Steer

Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

Kirk A. Webb
Obituaries

Kirk A. Webb

Kirk A. Webb, 73, of Cherrytree Road, Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Giordano
Obituaries

Anthony 'Tony' Thomas Giordano

Anthony “Tony” Thomas Giordano died at 6:09 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17th, 2022, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer at the TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, Colorado.

Leland Ray Dunkle
Obituaries

Leland Ray Dunkle

Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Obituaries

Sandra J. Bickel

Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, Oct. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Ellen Joan Miller
Obituaries

Ellen Joan Miller

Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, Bradford, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Robert J. Voisin
Obituaries

Robert J. Voisin

Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Obituaries

Leland Ray Dunkle

Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.