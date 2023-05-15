Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Ann was born Jan. 16, 1947 in Franklin and was the daughter of Cecil Fasenmyer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Ann was born Jan. 16, 1947 in Franklin and was the daughter of Cecil Fasenmyer.
Richard “Dick” E. Perry, age 72, of Oil City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 as a result of an accidental fire behind his home.
Robert L. “Redbone” McCullough, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.
Dennis “Murph” Murray, 70, crossed over suddenly on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Samuel Arthur Swartz, 89, of Utica, went to Heaven in the evening of May 12, 2023 at The Caring Place with his family by his side.
Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.
Patsy Ann Lawrence, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Health Care in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.
John L. Motzer, age 72, of Tionesta, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Tionesta.
Edna L. Ferringer, 94, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.
Kenneth Max Clark, 86, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023.
Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.
Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.
Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.
Margaret I. Sjoden, 84, of Centerville, passed away Sunday evening May 7, 2023 at her residence.
Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.
Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.
Ronald M. Hall Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Rd., Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.
Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness. He is survived by a daughter, Shelbi Cunning; and a son, Thomas Cunning.
Randall E. Bernecky, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
Thomas J. Oelkrue, 49, of Oil City, passed away May 1, 2023 in Erie.
A funeral for Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, will be held at the fairgrounds in Cooperstown at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.
Michael S. McGarvie passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.
Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease.
On May 5, 2023, John Theodore Morelli passed away surrounded by his family after an extended illness.
Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died May 6, 2023 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.
John M. Schultz Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
William R. “Bill” Himes, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Mary Ann Nelles Reynolds passed away on April 25, 2023.
Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.
Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.
Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.
William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.
Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.
James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.
Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.
Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.