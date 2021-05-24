Ann L. Lucas

Ann L. Lucas

Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.

Born May 24, 1952, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Bertha Shoup Saylor.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Lucas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

R. Joyce Bailey
Obituaries

R. Joyce Bailey

R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.

Obituaries

Robert Heller celebration of life set

A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.

Daniel C. Lafferty
Obituaries

Daniel C. Lafferty

Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.

Ann L. Lucas
Obituaries

Ann L. Lucas

Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.

Arthur L. 'Art' Mattern
Obituaries

Arthur L. 'Art' Mattern

Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Edward J. McMahon

Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Evelyn Rose Rust
Obituaries

Evelyn Rose Rust

Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.

Christin Marie Visnic
Obituaries

Christin Marie Visnic

Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.

Obituaries

Dorothy Foust

Dorothy Foust of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away Friday afternoon May 21, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest following a period of declining health.

Thomas R. Pfendler
Obituaries

Thomas R. Pfendler

Thomas R. Pfendler, 64, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest emergency room in Seneca.

Carol O. Sanford
Obituaries

Carol O. Sanford

Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Sheryl A. Shick
Obituaries

Sheryl A. Shick

Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois from complications related to Covid-19.

Maxine B. Barr
Obituaries

Maxine B. Barr

Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Mary Eleanor 'Ellie' Sedwick Bechtel
Obituaries

Mary Eleanor 'Ellie' Sedwick Bechtel

Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.

Garrett W. Miller
Obituaries

Garrett W. Miller

Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Obituaries

Twila J. Ritchey

Twila J. Ritchey, 93, of Clarion, formerly of Parker (Licking Township) passed away Monday afternoon May 17, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was the widow of William A. Ritchey.

Maxine B. Barr
Obituaries

Maxine B. Barr

Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsboro, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Leona E. McDeavitt
Obituaries

Leona E. McDeavitt

Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.

Aletha C. Mossburg
Obituaries

Aletha C. Mossburg

Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Danae Nelson
Obituaries

Danae Nelson

Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.

Barbara Lou Plowman
Obituaries

Barbara Lou Plowman

Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

David J. Scanlon
Obituaries

David J. Scanlon

David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Delores J. 'Dee' Christy
Obituaries

Delores J. 'Dee' Christy

Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.

Craig R. Irons
Obituaries

Craig R. Irons

Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Frank Alexander Olsofka
Obituaries

Frank Alexander Olsofka

Frank Alexander Olsofka, age 81, of O'Fallon, Missouri, formerly of Mayfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his residence.

Blake R. Reed III
Obituaries

Blake R. Reed III

Blake R. Reed III, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, went to be with Jesus Monday, May 17, 2021.

Donald E. Socha Sr.
Obituaries

Donald E. Socha Sr.

Donald E. Socha Sr., 88, of Oil City, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh.

Janet F. Rose DeHart
Obituaries

Janet F. Rose DeHart

Janet F. Rose DeHart, 86, of Emlenton, passed away early Sunday morning May 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Wanda Lea Greenawalt
Obituaries

Wanda Lea Greenawalt

Wanda Lea Greenawalt, age 70, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, May 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Darwin 'Shane' Koch
Obituaries

Darwin 'Shane' Koch

Darwin "Shane" Koch, 55, of Carterville, Illinois, lost a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Carol Lorraine Lindeman
Obituaries

Carol Lorraine Lindeman

Carol Lorraine Lindeman, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

David J. McCloskey
Obituaries

David J. McCloskey

David J. McCloskey, age 67, of Allison Park (West Deer Township), formerly of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, due to complications from a fall at his home.

Obituaries

Blake Reed

Blake Reed, 79 of Grove City, formerly of Toby Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.