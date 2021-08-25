Ann L. Tingue, age 99, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.
Born in Sheffield on July 21, 1922, she was a daughter to the late Albert and Bertha Girts.
An open house to celebrate the life of Paul Edward Wittreich will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, on the third floor of DeBence Music Museum, 1261 Liberty St., Franklin.
John A. Porta, age 77, of Tionesta, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Tionesta.
Thomas G. “Tom” Ochs, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.
Heidi M. Smail, 63, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
Gordon R. Harrington, 88, of Amherst, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mercy New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio.
Our beloved Father, Arthur J. Foster, 93, has gone to join our Mother Helen. He passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
Barbara L. Brown, 81, of Warren, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Rouse Warren County Home after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s/dementia.
Stephen J. Troese Sr., was born to Joseph Troese and Margaret Cimino Troese on Aug. 16, 1939. He grew up in Clarion with his beloved siblings, Minnie Wilson and Samuel Troese.
Robert D. "Rob" Heal Jr., 63, of Hill Street, Emlenton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Judith E. Leadbetter, age 86, of Cranberry, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Tammy Lynn Madden, 53, of Franklin, passed away Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Mark, and her children Jonathan and Grace.
Anita L. McLaine, 67, of Huckleberry Ridge, passed away on Friday Aug. 20, 2021, at the UPMC Presbyterian hospital following a brief illness.
Mason and Maverick Moon, beloved twin sons of Tanner and Briana (Hollabaugh) Moon, were born angels in their mother's arms on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
George E. Strauser Sr., 69, of Parker, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Sandra Irene Decker, 75, of Titusville, passed away Saturday afternoon Aug. 21, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Charles T. "Chuck" May Jr., 48, passed away unexpectedly at home of natural causes on Friday Aug. 20, 2021.
Robert C. "Bob" George Jr., of Grove City, formerly of Clintonville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, in Butler Memorial Hospital. He was 77.
Joan Walker Kaltenbaugh of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
Ward "Butch" Kiser Jr., aka "Pappy," passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Rodney A. Bullman, 61 of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021 at UPMC Northwest due to complications from COVID19.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Michael T. Fedorek, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 20, 2021, at UPMC-Mercy in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Sherman C. Hall, Jr., 85, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.
Brian Whitman, 53, of Oil City, died at home following a brief illness, on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Ernest I. Yount, age 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday morning, August 20, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Tommy Allen Thompson Jr., 76, of Cochranton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, after an extended illness.
Dorothy L. King, age 91, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 18, 2021, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Ward E. Kiser Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Barbara D. Michel, 84, of Hawthorn, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Butler Memorial Hospital.
A. Joanne (Huggler) Roberts, 86, of Potomac Falls, Va., formerly of Marienville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Philip Andrew Krisko, 87, of Stoneboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the home of his granddaughter.
Marie Adams, age 89, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home following an illness.
Cindy Sue Elliott's celebration of life will be held Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.
Harry Theodore "Ted" Heller, 89, of 410 Fox St., Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John Walz Keil, 79, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He had courageously struggled with numerous ailments for many years.
Mark "Alex" King, 34, of Oil City, tragically passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as the result of a vehicle accident.
Dylan James Stewart, 27, of Franklin, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
