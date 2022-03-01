Ann Port Denio

Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

She was born Patricia Ann Port on June 6th, 1932 in Titusville, the daughter of the late Ruth Ithain Gallagher and Harold Foster Port. Her childhood home was Ramseytown, outside of Brookville, and she was raised by her great-grandmother, Delilah Gallagher.

George Rea
Obituaries

George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Raymond D. Miller Jr.
Obituaries

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Lois Jones
Obituaries

Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover
Obituaries

Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Obituaries

Cole Matthew Pfister

Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Clyde Joseph Licht
Obituaries

Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.

Larry P. Anthony
Obituaries

Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.

Lois M. McClain
Obituaries

Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…

Christopher M. Barsh
Obituaries

Christopher M. Barsh, 52, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice
Obituaries

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.

Paul Salem Kirkland Eames
Obituaries

Paul Salem Kirkland Eames, age 33, was found dead on June 30, 2021, by drowning in Elizabeth, N.J., after 12 months of having no contact with family.

Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr.
Obituaries

Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr., age 79, of Knox, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by his 19-month-old son Russell Scott Allmendinger on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Dorothy (Burke) Tarr
Obituaries

Dorothy (Burke) Tarr, 90, of Rocky Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided the past month.

Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett
Obituaries

Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett, a longtime resident of the Franklin area, passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community where she had been residing.

Jean Marie Lander
Obituaries

Jean Marie Lander, 73, of Woodland Heights (Cranberry Township), died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.

Mary Jane Buchna
Obituaries

Mary Jane Buchna, 85, of Oil City, died Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.

Polly S. Rupert
Obituaries

Polly S. Rupert, 80, of Strattanville, passed away early Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at her home following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

Frank Wayne Ohler
Obituaries

Frank Wayne Ohler, 89, of Polk, passed away at Sugar Creek Station Rehabilitation Facility on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

George E. Dunmire Jr.
Obituaries

George E. Dunmire Jr., of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Grace Elizabeth Whitling
Obituaries

Grace Elizabeth Whitling, age 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.

Obituaries

Patricia 'Pat' Holmes

Patricia “Pat” Holmes, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:45 P.M. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Heidi J. Bauer
Obituaries

Heidi J. Bauer, 63, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.

Joseph T. Rarer
Obituaries

Joseph T. Rarer, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with his wife by his side at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Rodney Allen Bashline
Obituaries

Rodney Allen Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 20, 2022, at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh following complications from a stroke that he suffered on March 12, 2020.

Russell J. Reedy Sr.
Obituaries

Russell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary Douglas
Obituaries

Gary Douglas, 72, of Tama, Iowa, formerly of Oil City, passed away on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

Obituaries

Gwendolyn Marie Best

Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Amy Christine Parks
Obituaries

Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.