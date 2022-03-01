Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
She was born Patricia Ann Port on June 6th, 1932 in Titusville, the daughter of the late Ruth Ithain Gallagher and Harold Foster Port. Her childhood home was Ramseytown, outside of Brookville, and she was raised by her great-grandmother, Delilah Gallagher.
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.