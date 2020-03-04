Anna J. Radmore

Anna J. Radmore, 96, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Anna was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Oil City, a daughter of the late William and Mary Agnes Fink Rhoads.

