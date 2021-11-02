Anna Trimble

Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.
Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.
Blake I. Hinderliter Jr., 78, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jacqueline Ann Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.
On Saturday Oct. 23rd, 2021, the world lost the absolute greatest clunk-headed sucker, Vernon Gary Alden Sr., age 72.
Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.
Joni Danyel Sausman, 47, of Franklin passed away in her home in the early afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Dolly Lundager, 88, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Diane Elizabeth Rhodes, 56 of Frenchcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct., 29, 2021 at her residence.
Audine M. Knoch Smith, 95, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin and Seneca, passed away peacefully at her shared residence with her daughter late Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021.
Dr. Roy Alan McJilton, MD, 83, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.
Mary Ellen Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.
David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021, due to a sudden illness.
Patricia D. “Pat” Confer, 74, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home.
Stella Mae Keefer Smith, 67, of Clarion passed away Friday morning, Oct. 29, 2021 at Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Linda L. (Shreve) Welch, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born at home in Tionesta, a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.
Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Gage M. Flinspach, 19 , of Oil City, died unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at his home.
Russell Thomas (Tom) Bell, 79, died Oct. 1, 2021.
William L. “Bill” Reese, 80, passed away in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, 2021, in his home in Spartansburg.
Nancy I. Fike, 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Patricia F. Depew, 71, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.
Mary E. Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home, following a period of declining health.
David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct, 28, 2021 following a sudden illness. A complete obituary will appear in Monday’s publication of The Derrick.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Patricia L. Myers, 82, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Philip R. Jones Sr., 83, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest on Wednesday evening, Oct. 27, 2021.
Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.
Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.
Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
- Dillon Provenza
-
Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.
Charlotte Dolores Rizer Fichtner, passed away, on Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville.
John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Dolores M. “Dee” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
J. Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca following an illness.
E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.
Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John E. Brinker Sr., 87, a longtime Edinboro resident, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Oil City to tear down 6 condemned structures
-
Franklin fire destroys one home, damages another
-
Oil City Woman says she's a breast cancer 'previvor'
-
People are getting sick from coronavirus spreading through the air – and that's a big challenge for reopening
-
Buyers of surplus vehicles in Clarion County raise trust issue
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
OC man charged with rape, other sexual offenses
-
Police and fire: Oct. 28
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
Four winter tires, mounted on Chevy Equinox wheels, $300.…
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A dr…
The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking app…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Jimmy Karg family A heartfelt thank you. Maybe you stoppe…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
O's boys win D-10 meet; Berries sweep D9
-
Berries reach quarterfinals
-
Lakeview tops Franklin by slimmest of margins in season finale
-
Knights to host Sailors in season finale
-
Panthers have fun in mud
-
Knights fall to Bobcats
-
Oilers blank Rockets, 32-0
-
Falcons cap off regular season with 51-0 romp
-
Bobcats eliminate Terrors
-
Leadbetter lifts Bobcats to D9 playoff victory
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police and Fire Calls
-
OC man charged with rape, other sexual offenses
-
Police and fire: Oct. 28
-
2 accused of stealing dirt bike, trading it for motorcycle
-
Franklin woman waives hearing in endangerment case
-
Reno woman facing endangerment charge
-
Man charged with homicide in Crawford County death
-
Details released on fatal Cranberry crash
-
Stoneboro man faces charges in break-in
-
Oil City woman accused of child endangerment
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Proposed bill would eliminate required conceal carry license
-
Brother, can you spare a coin — a $1 trillion one?
-
Medicaid issues, not Medicare's, get fixes in Biden budget
-
Hurricane center monitoring area of disturbance with odds of becoming tropical depression
-
They fled LA for Joshua Tree during the pandemic. Now they face the reality of desert life
-
In a bid to stop overdose deaths, California could allow drug use at supervised sites
-
How a Mexican immigrant became mayor in Illinois’ Trump country. ‘People here just get along’
-
Crash at rail crossing kills three in South Carolina
-
So Elon Musk wants to build a tunnel to the beach in Florida. And that may be just the beginning
-
Couple gets prison in insurance scam targeting Mexican pregnant women