Anne Scalese was born Anna Yamma on July 14, 1924, at Follansbee, West Virginia. Her mother was Micuzza Margaret Pino who immigrated from Italy, with her parents, at around age two. Her father was Raffaele Jemma, also an Italian Immigrant. Margaret, widowed at a young age, remarried Anthony Cuzzola circa 1925, who became Anne's loving father until his death in 1984. Anne helped provide loving care for her younger siblings, brothers Joseph, Frank, Robert and Anthony, and sisters Carmella and Celia, to whom her mother gave birth over subsequent years. This set the tone for Anne always being caring and helpful to all she came into contact with throughout her life, becoming a beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews, and beloved grandmother to her grandson, Daron, and his three daughters.
Anne married Joseph Scalese on Feb. 14, 1941, and bore one child, her son, Jack. She and Joseph met as children in Oil City; they both later attended Oil City High School. They moved to Erie in 1941 where they resided until moving to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1957; there, after only about nine months, they moved on to Livermore, California. Subsequently, they resided at Orangevale, California from 1960 until they settled at Loomis, California from 1971 until Anne's passing on May 27, 2020.