Anthony L. “Tony” Hockman, 62, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, December 22, 2021, at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
He was born on November 18, 1959 in Oil City, son of the late Lee and Sarah Baughman Hockman. Tony was a 1978 graduate of Keystone High School. He married the love of his life, Julianna Dechant, on June 4, 1983, who survives.
William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.