Arminta 'Minnie' Rhoads

Arminta "Minnie" Rhoads

Arminta "Minnie" Rhoads, age 91, of Lamartine, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.

Born November 3, 1929, in Emlenton, she was a daughter of the late George and Ada Holiday Bechtel. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman
Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman

Thelma Hasbrouck Deane Kauffman, 90, of Titusville, formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday morning Aug. 6, 2021, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Barbara Shreffler Lynn

Barbara Shreffler Lynn, 85, of Savannah, Georgia passed away July 19, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Terry D. Bimber
Terry D. Bimber

Terry D. Bimber, 80, of Oil City, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Pauline L. Hazen
Pauline L. Hazen

Pauline L. Hazen, 90, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Sugarcreek Station with her family by her side, following a period of declining health.

Garrett M. Harbaugh

Garrett M. Harbaugh, 71, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

William Benton Call celebration of life

A celebration of life service for William Benton "Ben", "Benny" Call, who passed away Dec. 17, 2020, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. at his home, 621 Mays Road, Clarion 16214.

Nelson C. Rudolph

Nelson C. Rudolph, 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.

Martha Sarver Harvey
Martha Sarver Harvey

Martha Autenrieth Sarver Harvey passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, 2021, at SouthWoods Assisted Living in Titusville. She was 97 years old. She left this Earth to enter eternal life with her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Ronald H. Shaneen
Ronald H. Shaneen

Ronald H. Shaneen, 69, of Oil City, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side early Monday morning, August 2, 2021, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

Traci Lee Flick
Traci Lee Flick

Traci Lee Flick, 54, a resident of 809 E. Second St., Oil City, died peacefully at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, with family by her side, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Eric M. Garvin
Eric M. Garvin

Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief battle with cancer. He was comforted by the loving presence of his brother Terry.

Martha W. Henry

On Monday, Aug. 2nd, 2021, God called Martha W. Henry home to heaven after a lengthy illness. She is now fully healed and seated at the feet of Jesus.

Edward Carl Dornbrock
Edward Carl Dornbrock

Edward Carl Dornbrock passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from complications of dementia. He was preceded, in 2017, by the death of his wife of 68 years, Marjorie.

Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr.
Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr.

Darl H. "Butch" Callen Jr., 83, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly due to a stroke early Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, while vacationing in Salisbury, Maryland.

Eric M. Garvin

Eric M. Garvin, 51, of 965 Kingston Drive, Olean, New York, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York, after a brief battle with cancer.

Dennis M. Puleo

Dennis M. Puleo, 59, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, Aug. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Krista Beth Cratty
Krista Beth Cratty

Krista Beth Cratty, 45, of Franklin, passed away suddenly at 1:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

William A. Henshaw
William A. Henshaw

William A. Henshaw, 65, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Robert Allen 'Bob' Roithner
Robert Allen 'Bob' Roithner

Robert Allen "Bob" Roithner, 86, of Emlenton, formerly of Library, Allegheny County, passed away early Sunday morning, August 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

James A. Rogers
James A. Rogers

James A. Rogers, age 90, of Oil City, died on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles R. 'Bob' Fulmer
Charles R. 'Bob' Fulmer

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, Charles R. "Bob" Fulmer, 91, of Utica Road, Franklin, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

George Eric Keely Jr.
George Eric Keely Jr.

George Eric Keely Jr. passed away July 1, 2021, in Greensboro, North Carolina, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Vicki Lynn Tait
Vicki Lynn Tait

Vicki Lynn Tait, 65, of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 25, 2021 at home of natural causes.