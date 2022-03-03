Arnold L. “Bud” Longstreth, 67, of Utica, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Bud was born Nov. 7th, 1954, in Oil City, to the late Arnold L. and Marian Jane (English) Longstreth.
William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.
Jane H. Williams Culbertson, age 75, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville.
Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.
Fred E. Jolley Jr., 77, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Benjamin George Manson of Cooperstown passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.
Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
A Kaleidoscope of a Beautiful Life
Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.
Samuel Lee Lepley, 49, of Cochranton passed away in his home on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Saundra Ann Harrison passed away Feb. 23, 2022 (age 83).
Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.
Kathryn (Parrett) Wood, 81, of Harpursville, N.Y., formerly of Marienville, passed away Feb. 9, 2022 in her home.
Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.
George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Edgar Eugene Whitton, Sr., 78, of Oil City, died Feb. 1, 2022.
Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.
Dale Edward Kightlinger Jr., 55, of Franklin, died Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire. She was born Feb., 20, 1939, in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner. Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960,…
Irene C. “Ernie” Pardee, 81, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Christopher M. Barsh, 52, of Oil City, passed away Feb. 24, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.
Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, Feb. 26, 2022. She was born May 4, 1926, to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel. She married Lee Roy Rice Jr. on July 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.
Doris Jean Marschinke Biltz, 86, of Seneca passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in the comforts of her own home surrounded by her family.
Paul Salem Kirkland Eames, age 33, was found dead on June 30, 2021, by drowning in Elizabeth, N.J., after 12 months of having no contact with family.
Jack Edward Allmendinger Sr., age 79, of Knox, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven by his 19-month-old son Russell Scott Allmendinger on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Dorothy (Burke) Tarr, 90, of Rocky Grove, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station where she had resided the past month.
Peggy Thail (Baker) O’Brien, born in Meadville, lived most of her life in Cochranton, and passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
George Allen Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Frances Delena Hanna Hazlett, a longtime resident of the Franklin area, passed away on the morning of Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community where she had been residing.
Tonya Diane Ion went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Jean Marie Lander, 73, of Woodland Heights (Cranberry Township), died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.
Mary Jane Buchna, 85, of Oil City, died Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.
