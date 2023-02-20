Arthur “Bud” Harman

Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.

Bud was born to Earl and Ella (McCall) Harman in the home built in 1903 on the family’s farm where his own family later lived. He was the youngest of five, and his siblings Elda Daum, Mae Meley, Leland Harman, and Glenna “Sis” Cooney all preceded him in death.

Jeffrey M. Crawford service set

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.

Alice Marie Askins, 91, of Rocky Grove, was surrounded by her grandchildren as she passed on to a better place on Feb. 18, 2023.

James Allen Rex, 55, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 17, 2023 following an extended illness.

Neil S. "Dusty" Kurschinske

Neil S. “Dusty” Kurschinske, 71, of Seneca, died early Friday morning, Feb. 17, 2023 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh, following an illness.

Margaret Proano, 57, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Floyd J. Baughman, 76, of Oil City, died Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Phyllis L. Davis, 88, of Oil City, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023.

Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Clifford E. Lake

Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.

As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.

Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Theodora “Dora” Vis, 96, of Walnut St., Brookville, passed away peacefully late Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.

Rev. John H. Steele,76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, Feb. 10th 2023.

Christopher Heydrick, Jr., 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 6, 2023, with his wife, Peggy, of nearly 60 years by his side.

Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Collins House surrounded by her family.

Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.

Mar-c Corbett, 92, of Foxburg entered into Eternal Rest with her Lord and Savior early Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9, 2023) of natural causes at her residence.

Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Elu P. Lawrence

Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.