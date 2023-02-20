Arthur “Bud” Harman began his life at Wolf’s Corners, Clarion County, on June 13, 1930, and he went to his Heavenly rest on Feb. 16, 2023.
Bud was born to Earl and Ella (McCall) Harman in the home built in 1903 on the family’s farm where his own family later lived. He was the youngest of five, and his siblings Elda Daum, Mae Meley, Leland Harman, and Glenna “Sis” Cooney all preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. today (Monday) at the Hile Funeral Home Inc. in Emlenton for Jeffrey M. Crawford, a well-known former Emlenton resident, who passed away Jan. 21, 2023 in Lowell, Indiana.
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.