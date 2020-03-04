Arthur E. Gross, age 82, of Limestone, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born in Clarion on July 15, 1937, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Clara O. Chandler Gross, who both preceded him in death.
Updated: March 4, 2020 @ 2:36 am
