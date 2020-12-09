Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Born July 27, 1930, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of George and Mary (Slagle) Gillingham.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Born July 27, 1930, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of George and Mary (Slagle) Gillingham.
Joyce Fredonia Prichard Baum, 85, formerly of Franklin and also a resident of Marion, Ohio, for several years and most recently of Dempseytown, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Ohio.
Pauline L. Burns, 90, of Sligo, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Paul E. Kapp, 77, of Lamartine passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Parker "Park" M. Matthews Jr., 91, of The Caring Place in Franklin passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Patricia A. Shreffler, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Arvella M. McCune, 90, of Franklin, passed away late in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
Arvond W. Varner, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Survivors include his son, Donald (Brenda) Varner of Rimersburg.
Virginia P. "Ginger" Zimmer, of Sandy Lake, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the AHN Grove City Emergency Department Monday morning, Dec. 7, 2020. She was 74.
Charles C. “Chick” Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away, Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Dominic DiDominic, age 90, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Whispering Oaks Retirement Home in Hermitage, where he moved to in 2017.
Grace Bartoli Redfield, 92, of Seneca, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Daniel E. Saylor, 67, of Lompoc, California, formerly of the Bruin-Parker area passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in California of natural causes. In addition to his wife and son, many siblings survive in Parker and Bruin.
Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station.
Lancy Lee "Pap" Theiss, 83, of Clarion, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at UMPC Seneca after a brief Illness.
Junior Williams, 70, of Harrisville, formerly of Sugar Valley Lodge, passed away at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Carl A. Erickson, age 89 of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Allyn, Washington, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby, Ohio.
Bernard F. "Bernie" Gluvna, 89, of Stewart Road, Corry, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Cindy L. Guth, 96, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place.
John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Mary G. Hefferman, 93, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
James Edward "Jimmy" Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following complications due to COVID-19.
Eva Jane Keely (Rhoads), 99, of Nineveh passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in Brookville.
Virginia May Townley Pfaff, age 96, of Crestmont Drive, Shippenville, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Shippenville on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.
Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.
Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.
Ernest P. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins House in Rocky Grove.
Don Martin Gates, 87 of Wayne Township, Cochranton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.
Rhonda Lee McKinney passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Austin Texas.
Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Grace B. Redfield, 92, of Seneca, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
Charles C. "Chick" Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
Robert F. Simons, 82, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, following an illness.
Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife Mildred.
John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
James Edward Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following an illness.
Myrna J. Kellerman, 77, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.
Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on Dec. 3, 2020.
Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.
Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.
Polk Boro has approved their 2021 Budget. A copy is avail…
Snow Blower - Cub Cadet. Like new (used very little 2 sea…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Thank you to two men at Oil City post office in regards t…
The Family of Donald Copeland express our Thank You to al…
Found prescription wire rim eye glasses while shoveling o…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…