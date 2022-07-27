Audley J. Bartley

Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…
The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.
Dorothea Ann “Donna” Jolley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at age 81, finally reunited with her husband, John R. “Jack” Jolley, who passed away in 2016.
Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, at UPMC Northwest via emergency C-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.
Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…
Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…