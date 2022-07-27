Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Born in Butler on June 4, 1955, he was the son of Mary Lou Pipher Bartley of Perryville (Parker) and the late Joe A. Bartley.

Vernon C. Ford Jr.
Obituaries

Vernon C. Ford Jr.

Vernon C. Ford Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.

Michele Schultz Crisman
Obituaries

Michele Schultz Crisman

Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…

Stanley 'Stan' Oliver Swanson
Obituaries

Stanley 'Stan' Oliver Swanson

We are saddened to announce the death of Stanley “Stan” Oliver Swanson, 56, of Tionesta, who passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home due to natural causes.

Obituaries

Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover service set

The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.

Robert Henry Carns
Obituaries

Robert Henry Carns

Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.

Audley J. Bartley
Obituaries

Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Bernice P. Sloan
Obituaries

Bernice P. Sloan

Bernice P. Sloan, 94, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lake City where she was residing.

Shirley Ann Sayers
Obituaries

Shirley Ann Sayers

Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville went to her Lord and Savior, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

Brian Womeldorf
Obituaries

Brian Womeldorf

Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.

Francis Carl Best Jr.
Obituaries

Francis Carl Best Jr.

Francis Carl Best Jr., 79, of Country Springs in Sligo, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after a period of declining health.

Kelsey Renee Harris
Obituaries

Kelsey Renee Harris

Kelsey Renee Harris, 28, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a sudden and tragic accident at her home along with her beloved dog, Molly.

Leanora Smith
Obituaries

Leanora Smith

Leanora Smith, 95, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, six years to the day after her husband’s passing.

Obituaries

Audley J. Bartley

Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, of natural causes at Ashtabula County, Ohio.

Dorothea Ann 'Donna' Jolley
Obituaries

Dorothea Ann 'Donna' Jolley

Dorothea Ann “Donna” Jolley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at age 81, finally reunited with her husband, John R. “Jack” Jolley, who passed away in 2016.

Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup
Obituaries

Lawrence 'Dick' Shoup

Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.

Imogene L. Beichner
Obituaries

Imogene L. Beichner

Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…

John Anthony Zuklich
Obituaries

John Anthony Zuklich

John Anthony Zuklich entered into this world Oct. 27, 1929, in McKees Rocks, to John and Louise(Marnich) Zuklich.

Timothy D. Keely
Obituaries

Timothy D. Keely

Timothy D. Keely, 69, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home.

Joyce S. Wagner
Obituaries

Joyce S. Wagner

Joyce S. Wagner, 86, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, after an extended illness.

Janet E. Snyder
Obituaries

Janet E. Snyder

Janet E. Snyder, 82, of Lucinda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville.

Millicent “Millie” Barnett
Obituaries

Millicent “Millie” Barnett

Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…

Thomas Lee Daugherty
Obituaries

Thomas Lee Daugherty

Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.

Audrey Cole
Obituaries

Audrey Cole

Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Helen L. Krizon
Obituaries

Helen L. Krizon

Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Grove Manor in Grove City.

Sue Ann Middleton
Obituaries

Sue Ann Middleton

Sue Ann Middleton, 64,a resident of 636 Buffalo St., Franklin died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.

Carl E. 'Ted' Townsend
Obituaries

Carl E. 'Ted' Townsend

Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.

Obituaries

Margaret M. Orlosky

Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.

John W. Wantje
Obituaries

John W. Wantje

John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.