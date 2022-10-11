Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith

Audrey Kightlinger Allen Smith (96) passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin. She lived for over 60 years at 464 Front St., Rocky Grove and then with her oldest granddaughter, Kelly St.Amant-Swatzler on Rocky Grove Avenue until she went to the nursing home.

Audrey was born Sept. 6, 1926 in the family home on upper Front Street in Rocky Grove, she was the daughter of LeRoy and Nellie (Singleton) Kightlinger. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Betty M. Weeter
Betty M. Weeter

Betty M. Weeter, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center at Sligo.

Ruth A. Freeman
Ruth A. Freeman

Ruth A. Freeman, 91, of Franklin passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Patricia 'Patty' Ann Lockwood
Patricia 'Patty' Ann Lockwood

Patricia “Patty” Ann Lockwood, a lifetime resident of Oil City, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at The Caring Place Nursing Home in Franklin.

MaryAnne Brent
MaryAnne Brent

MaryAnne Brent, 77, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Maxine E. Burford
Maxine E. Burford

Maxine E. Burford, 94, of Clarion, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022 at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.

Eula M. Karns

Eula M. Karns, 96, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Elaine J. Hetrick
Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller
Teresa L. 'Terri' Miller

Teresa L. “Terri” Miller, 69, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She lived courageously and graciously with cancer for 18 months.

Dan D. Davis
Dan D. Davis

Dan D. Davis, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home, after a short battle with metastatic melanoma.

Lyle John Ramsey
Lyle John Ramsey

Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Michael Richard Russell
Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, former Franklin resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in early June, and spent 69 days in the Cleveland Clinic at various times during the past four …

Bonnie E. Cyphert
Bonnie E. Cyphert

Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Elwood L. Steele
Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

Roy T. Hile
Roy T. Hile

Roy T. Hile, 91, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday Oct. 7, 2022.

Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery
Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery

Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.

Valjean Beers
Valjean Beers

Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

David M. Bechtel 'DMB'
David M. Bechtel 'DMB'

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.

Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, 57, formerly of Franklin, passed away at his home in Mentor, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following a valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller
Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Roy D. George
Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.