Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Born Feb. 4, 1939 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Austin J. Guth Sr. and Ruth Nick Guth.
Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk St., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from injuries he sustained following a fall at his home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bonnie J. Dehn, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.
Phillip Mario "The Dude" Abate passed away recently at his mountain cabin home in North Carolina.
Gale E. Flinspach, 86, of Seneca, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his children.
Jeffrey C. Gracy Sr., 64, of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.
Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021.
Ned Martin Plyler, 64, of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Mabel E. Woods, 93, of Bridgeview Apartments, Emlenton, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dennis W. O'Neil, 77, of Franklin, died at his home Wednesday night, Jan. 27, 2021, of natural causes.
Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.
Richard Lee Pfaff, 88, died in Surry County, North Carolina, on Nov. 24, 2020.
Todd E. Reese, 73, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his home.
Dorothy I. "Dorene" Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.
Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks), age 87, of Tionesta, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donald L. Clyde, 82, of Leeper, died Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Sherry L. Boorech, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beverly R. Tenney, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Gerald Eugene Schmader passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
Harlow Louis Bower, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Harlow L. Bower, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:43 a.m., Saturday Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
Terry L. "Doc" Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.
David A. "Dave" Hawthorne, 84, of Franklin, passed away at home, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Maxine R. Hellem, "Gods Special Angel" went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Sally I. "Safety Sally" Karns, 76, formerly of Pleasantville and Tionesta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Oakland Heights Presbyterian Nursing Facility, Oil City.
Pamela M. Best, 66, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sandra L. Knavel, 60, of 1431 Horsecreek Rd., Seneca, died at 2:12 p.m. Friday Jan. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Dennis Duane Martin, 63, of Polk, beloved son of Erma Jack and the late David Martin, born June 4, 1957, died Jan. 22, 2021, of heart failure.
Dave W. McCurry, 76, of Oil City, died Saturday evening, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, from complications of COVID-19.
Lois M. Rugh, 93, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Timothy James "Tim" Colwell, 61, of Knox passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.
Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.
Sandra K. Rhoads, 72, of Shippenville, passed into God's Kingdom late Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
