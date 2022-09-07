Barbara A. Boyd, 87, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.
John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab after a period of declining health.
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5th 2022, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health.
Julie Ann Carroll (Siegel), known to many as Mouse, of Lucinda was welcomed home to Heaven on Friday, Sept. 2nd, 2022.
Harry W. Dinger, 62, of Hawthorn died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
Joe Izzi, age 78, of Clarion, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, while surrounded by his family.
A memorial service in celebration for the life of John C. Rodgers Sr. has been planned and scheduled by his family.
Carole Ann Olds, 80, of Clarion, formerly of Morris, New York and Venice, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Greta M. Fronk, 88, of Franklin was welcomed into Heaven by her husband and son, at 4:54 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Paullynn M. Bell, 47, of Tionesta, formerly of Franklin, passed away in her home on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Kay Elaine Ensle, 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior.
Eugene C. Sheffer, 89, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Oakwood Heights, Oil City.
Joseph A. Ida Jr., age 77, of Shippenville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence.
Debbra M. Lehman, age 63 of Waterford, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Anne G. Burens, 88 of Polk Center passed away on Aug. 30, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Fla.
Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., age 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Albany, New York due to injuries from a vehicle accident.
Robert A. “Pizza” Parenti, 78, of Perryville, Parker, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home following an extended illness.
A Celebration of life for Scotty Schultz Jr., who passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, has been planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at Chapel on the Hill, 6202 Emlenton Clintonville Road, Emlenton 16373.Family will welcome friends from noon until 2 p.m.
James J. Port, age 66, of Saxonburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
John “Jack” Baughman, age 84, of Knox, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, died Aug. 1, 2022.
Ronald John “Ron” Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ron…
Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.
June Jeanette Rogers, 75, of Midwest City, Oklahoma passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters by his side.
Sara G. Sturgis, 80, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
William R. Karns, 88, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.
It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Helen M. Ray, formerly of Franklin, passed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Christiansburg, Va.
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.
John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr. or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.
Alton “Junior” Z. Hall, age 89, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
