Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson

Barbara Ann Carlson

Barbara Ann (Delahunty) Carlson, 85, formerly of New Cumberland passed away Aug. 10, 2023. She was recently living in Parker, Colorado. Barb was born in Oil City on Jan. 3, 1938, and was a daughter of the late James and Edna (Lantz) Delahunty.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Paul Carlson of New Cumberland, WV. They were married on April 19, 1958, in Oil City and celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Obituaries

Carl S. Aaron, 83, of Tionesta, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

William L. McLaughlin
Obituaries

William L. McLaughlin

William L. McLaughlin, age 65, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, died at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Evan Spencer Pippin

Evan Spencer Pippin, age 75 of Cranberry, passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 1, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Obituaries

Furthermore...Helen Futyma

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Obituaries

Helen Futyma

Helen Futyma, 98, formerly of 350 Park Ave. Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 30, 2023.

Winnie M. Gardinier
Obituaries

Winnie M. Gardinier

Winnie M. Gardinier, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Cora Mae Burrows
Obituaries

Cora Mae Burrows

Cora Mae Burrows, 77, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Fr. William A. Rice
Obituaries

Fr. William A. Rice

Fr. William A. Rice, 90, of Fryburg, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Elizabeth “Libby” Montana
Obituaries

Elizabeth “Libby” Montana

It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Libby” Montana acknowledges her passing on August 27, 2023, at the age of 86, peacefully in her sleep.

Richard Hugh Reitz
Obituaries

Richard Hugh Reitz

Richard Hugh Reitz, 74, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Jeffrey T. Clark
Obituaries

Jeffrey T. Clark

Jeffrey T. Clark, 61, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 28, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family.

Obituaries

Robert P. “Bob” Brazee

Robert P. “Bob” Brazee of Meadville, formerly of Franklinville passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Wesbury Retirement Community at the age of 87.

William Grinstead
Obituaries

William Grinstead

On Saturday, Aug. 26, William “Bill” Travis Grinstead, Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, his wife at his side.

Patricia J. 'Patty' Johnston
Obituaries

Patricia J. 'Patty' Johnston

Patricia J. “Patty” Johnston, 80, a lifelong St. Petersburg resident, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Obituaries

Furthermore - Shirley E. Wolbert

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Brenda Ann Hale
Obituaries

Brenda Ann Hale

Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.

Donna G. Steiner
Obituaries

Donna G. Steiner

Donna G. Steiner, 87, of Sligo, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia 'Patty' Williams
Obituaries

Patricia 'Patty' Williams

Patricia “Patty” Williams, age 88, a lifelong resident of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.

George H. Maxwell
Obituaries

George H. Maxwell

George H. Maxwell, 81, of Cranberry, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Paul J. Griffen
Obituaries

Paul J. Griffen

Paul J. Griffen, 81, a resident of 814 Buffalo Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in UMPC-Northwest at Seneca, following a period of declining health.

James Todd Viele
Obituaries

James Todd Viele

James Todd Viele, age 81, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

James H. Parkes
Obituaries

James H. Parkes

James H. Parkes went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 25, 2023. James was born at home in Bridgeville, on May 7, 1933. He was the son of James and Flora Parkes who are deceased.

Brendan Peter George
Obituaries

Brendan Peter George

Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.

Mary Lee Lehman
Obituaries

Mary Lee Lehman

Mary Lee Lehman, 89 of Tionesta passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after a sudden illness.

Dawn M. Mahood
Obituaries

Dawn M. Mahood

Dawn M. Mahood, of Slippery Rock, passed away with family by her side, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Carolyn June Himes
Obituaries

Carolyn June Himes

Carolyn June Himes, age 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Curwensville on Aug. 23, 2023.

Shirley E. Wolbert
Obituaries

Shirley E. Wolbert

Shirley E. Wolbert joined the angels on Friday, August 4, 2023 two days before her 57th Wedding Anniversary.

Obituaries

Julia Reft
Obituaries

Julia Reft

Julia Reft, age 100, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

Karl R. Dicks
Obituaries

Karl R. Dicks

Karl R. Dicks, 63, of Oil City passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at his mother’s residence in Ellwood City following a short illness with cancer.

Raymond 'Doug' Hart
Obituaries

Raymond 'Doug' Hart

Raymond “Doug” Hart, 76, of Cranberry, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023, following an extended illness.

Jacqueline A. Waldorf
Obituaries

Jacqueline A. Waldorf

Jacqueline A. Waldorf, 80, of Summerville died in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 surrounded by her family.

David L. Thompson
Obituaries

David L. Thompson

David L. Thompson, age 63 of Sligo, died Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.