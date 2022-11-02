Barbara Ann Exley Renker

Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.
Richard O. Way’s funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin. The time of the service was incorrect in an obituary published Wednesday.
Robert “Bob” Edward Selker, 71, of Shippenville, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 25th, 2022, on his beautiful farm surrounded by his daughters, his companion Marsha, family, and his beloved dog Rusty after a courageously fought battle against a prolonged illness.
Lauren M. McCauley, 70, of Franklin, beloved wife of Henry W. McCauley, Sr., passed away Tuesday night Oct. 25, 2022, and was welcomed into her eternal home with her Lord Jesus Christ, where she knows fully as she has been fully known (1 Corinthians 13:12).