Barbara Ann Kline of Titusville was welcomed home by Jesus Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.

Barb was born July 31, 1942, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Frank D. Knapp and Bertha Lucille Rossey Knapp.

