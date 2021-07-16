A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. In Fryburg.
Barbara passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. In Fryburg.
Barbara passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Violet M. (Rode) Spatharos, 90, of Oil City (Oakland Township), died at her home Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, of natural causes following a brief illness.
A memorial service for Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks) will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. In Fryburg.
Kristina Ann Siple-Thompson (Twisted) of Knox, was born July 18, 1964, and passed away peacefully at her home, on Monday, July 12, 2021, following a brief illness.
Sheila G. Dean-Johnson, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home.
Betty A. Bowser, 82 of Grand, OH (a native of the Village of West Freedom) passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at the St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown, OH.
Virginia Kathleen Conrad, age 80, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence.
Russell A. Gregory, Sr., 65, of Franklin, died at his residence Monday night, July 12, 2021.
Kenneth Roy "Ken" Kratzer, 78, of Xenia, Ohio, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at Xenia Health and Rehab following an extended battle with Parkinson's.
Military Honors for David Ishmael Leobino will be held Thursday, July 29, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.
Frances K. "Frannie" Schneider, 71, of Titusville, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Bruce M. Wagner, 68, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Ronald L. Sharrer, 80, of Oil City, died at 3:07 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare after an extended illness.
Lorna Sue Beichner, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after a short illness.
A celebration of life for Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338 in Knox.
Betty Bowser, 82, of Girard, Ohio, a native of the Village of West Freedom, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Myron G. "Buck" Crawford, age 86, of Shippenville and formerly of Limestone, passed away Monday afternoon, July 12, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
Larry G. Kaster, 68, of Vowinckel, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving family.
Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Martha Beach Evans died Friday, July 9, 2021, in Brighton Township of Beaver under hospice care at St. Barnabas Beaver Meadows.
Charles H. "Chuck" Gould, age 87, of Sligo, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Alphonso "Cookie" Lauricia, 86, a resident of 1232 15th St., Franklin, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the VA Medical Center #646 in Pittsburgh.
Beverly J. Brenan, 81, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the morning of Saturday, July 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Mary Lee Eichholtz, 65, a resident of 815 Belmar Rd., Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.
Larry "Tarzan" Ramsey, on Friday, July 9, 2021, went to be with his Lord and Savior and his parents after a battle with cancer.
HazelSlaughenhoupt, 70,a well-known Bruin resident, passed away early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, in the comfort of her home following a lengthy illness.
Jeffery V. Knight, 63, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Wednesday evening, July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Betty Mae Ochalek-Flinchbaugh, age 87, of Oil City, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest surrounded by her loving children.
Monica B. Eiseman Deeter Schneider Summerville, 87, of Karns City, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday July 9, 2021, at the Chicora Medical Center Personal Care Home.
Bobbi Jeanne (Booher) Yargar of Charleroi, formerly of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while a patient at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Jerry Lynn Cooper, 60, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Corsica.
Tom Curry, 70, of Rimersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, July 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following a motorcycle accident.
Sandra J. Dehner, age 73, of Seneca, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, July 8, 2021, at her residence.
William "Mike" Felix, 51, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Linda L. Lewis, 56, of Clarion, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021, at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Elizabeth "Betty" J. Mertzeis, 92, of Tionesta, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
James H. Merwin, age 83, of New Bethlehem passed away late Wednesday evening July 7, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Christian Life Academy in Seneca, PA is seeking the follo…
Huge Moving Sale! July 16th & 17th, 9-5. 14 Forestwoo…
Pathways Adolescent Center located at 370 N. Seneca Stree…
The Titusville Area School District is now hiring for the…
Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control ti…
Congratulations Jeanne Sass of Oil City Flag Hunt Winner …
Baughman’s Market - Cherries, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…