Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.
Born May 10, 1939,in Reicedach, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Kurt and Marta Fuller Kirtzel.
Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
A graveside service with military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th in the Brick Church Cemetery near Emlenton.
Thomas Richard Hefferman, 92 of Cochranton passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville after an extended illness.
George O. Zinsser, age 92, of Kennerdell, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
William Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville passed away at his home Nov. 13, 2021.
Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Nectarine.
Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Virginia Patrick, age 91, a longtime resident of the Tionesta area went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a stay at Highland Oaks Water Run in Clarion.
Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary Elizabeth Gallagher died Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, N.J. She was 60.
Joseph P. Kenniston, 76, of Oil City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Pamela S. Curley, 67, of Franklin, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on Monday, May 16, 2022, at age 83.
Patricia A. Sharrar, age 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.
Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.
Kenneth Eugene Williams “Ken”, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.
Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.
Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.
Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.
Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.
Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
Eric David Lutz, 49, of Oil City, died Thursday evening, May 12, 2022.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.
Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at AHN Grove City in Grove City.
Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.
Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
George Zerres Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.
There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.
Marlene Ruth Bickel, 64, of Franklin, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
