Barbara Ellen Barker

Quentin Eugene Wood (Woody), retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quaker State Oil Corp., a Fortune 500 company, Past Chairman of Penn State University’s Board of Trustees, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus of the class of 1948, died Feb. 25, 2023.
Kenneth Orlo Williams Jr., 84, of St. Clairsville, OH passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Titusville, a son of the late Kenneth Orlo Williams Sr. and Edith (Schneider) Williams.
Jean Marie Bajorek, 75, a well-known resident of 1035 Liberty Street, Franklin; and well-loved longtime Franklin Area School District elementary school teacher, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following complications of a stroke she suffered only days earlier.
Katherine M. Goreczny, 101, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Feb. 22, 2023 at Brevillier Village in Harborcreek after having spent the evening, throughout the night, and into morning with loving family members at her bedside.