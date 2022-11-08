Barbara Gaj Eisenman

Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.
Born Feb. 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Barbara was married to Regis Gaj, who preceded her in death 50 years ago. She went on to raise four children on her own in Walnut Bend, while working full time and pursuing first an LPN degree, then an RN, and finally reaching her BSN in 1995. Barbara worked many years for the Cleveland VA Hospital as a nurse.
Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.