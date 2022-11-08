Barbara Gaj Eisenman

Barbara Gaj Eisenman

Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Born Feb. 8, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Barbara was married to Regis Gaj, who preceded her in death 50 years ago. She went on to raise four children on her own in Walnut Bend, while working full time and pursuing first an LPN degree, then an RN, and finally reaching her BSN in 1995. Barbara worked many years for the Cleveland VA Hospital as a nurse.

Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan
Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan

Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the home of his son in Oil City.

David G. Richardson
David G. Richardson

David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Janet Zimmerman Gracey

Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville.

Joseph K. Ragon

Joseph K. Ragon, 71, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville after an extended illness.

Stanley George Lutz
Stanley George Lutz

Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Teresa Shaw

Teresa Shaw, age 72, of Woodbury, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2022.

Barbara J. Baker
Barbara J. Baker

Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Dana D. Weaver
Dana D. Weaver

Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

John L. Bracken
John L. Bracken

John L. Bracken of Valencia, and Chautauqua Lake, NY, died on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 83.

Glenn L. Whiteman

Glenn L. Whiteman, 87, of Knox passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.

James H. Sandok
James H. Sandok

James H. Sandok, 73 of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Norman C. Peterson
Norman C. Peterson

Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Titusville Area Hospital.

LCDR Gary C. Faller, USN (Ret.)
LCDR Gary C. Faller, USN (Ret.)

Gary Conrad Faller, age 69, of California, MD, died on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. While sitting in a tree stand on his wife’s family’s property in Pennsylvania, he suffered a heart attack.

Ethel Culbertson

Ethel Culbertson, age 92, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.

Judith A. Spence
Judith A. Spence

Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Walter J. Flinchbaugh
Walter J. Flinchbaugh

Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 30th, 2022, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Mark A. Conner
Mark A. Conner

Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 31st, 2022, at his residence of natural causes.

Barbara Ann Exley Renker
Barbara Ann Exley Renker

Barbara Ann Exley Renker, age 60, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Timothy M. Hilton
Timothy M. Hilton

Timothy M. Hilton, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Jonathan Patrick 'Pat' Kelly
Jonathan Patrick 'Pat' Kelly

Jonathan Patrick “Pat” Kelly, 66, of Polk, formerly of Rocky Grove, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday morning, Oct. 29, 2022, following a lengthy illness.

Paul L. Jones
Paul L. Jones

Paul L. Jones, 70, of St. Petersburg, formerly of Erie, a retired U.S. Navy and a Naval Reserve veteran, went to be with the Lord late Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Louise Huffman
Louise Huffman

Louise Huffman, 101, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022 at the Halifax Hospice in Orange City, Florida. Born In Marienville, on March 30, 1921, Louise was the daughter of George D. Mortimer and Gertrude Mortimer.

Ronald B. Cummings
Ronald B. Cummings

Ronald B. Cummings, age 89 (of Miola, PA) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Joseph L. Warner
Joseph L. Warner

Joseph L. Warner, 63, of Oil City, died unexpectedly due to health complications while on a weekend getaway with his wife by his side, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Cranberry Township.