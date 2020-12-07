Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell

Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell

Barbara Galbraith O'Donnell, 77, of Sigel, passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, while a resident of the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

She was born on April 29, 1943, to the late Asher E. and Mary B. (Infantino) Galbraith in Brookville.

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny
Obituaries

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny

Connie Ann Harbaugh Denny, 72, of Titusville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville due to complications from a stroke.

Rita C. Schmader
Obituaries

Rita C. Schmader

Rita C. Schmader, age 70, of Clarion passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She is now looking down upon all those she loved and will forever be their guardian angel.

Marshall L. 'John' Sherman
Obituaries

Marshall L. 'John' Sherman

Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.

Don Martin Gates
Obituaries

Don Martin Gates

Don Martin Gates, 87 of Wayne Township, Cochranton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Grove at Greenville, one-day shy of his 88th birthday.

Obituaries

Charles C. 'Chick' Rupp

Charles C. "Chick" Rupp, age 74, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Viola Mae Sloss
Obituaries

Viola Mae Sloss

Viola Mae Sloss, 92, of Cochranton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. She passed away at the residence of her son, John Sloss and his wife Mildred.

John L. Harris
Obituaries

John L. Harris

John L. Harris, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.

Obituaries

James Edward Hetrick

James Edward Hetrick, age 58, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital following an illness.

Myrna J. Kellerman
Obituaries

Myrna J. Kellerman

Myrna J. Kellerman, 77, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, after a brief hospital stay.

Thomas R. Fye
Obituaries

Thomas R. Fye

Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on Dec. 3, 2020.

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump
Obituaries

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump

Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.

Gary L. Defibaugh
Obituaries

Gary L. Defibaugh

Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.

Helen J. Graham
Obituaries

Helen J. Graham

Helen J. Graham, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Obituaries

Ernest E. Swartzfager

Ernest E. "Ernie" Swartzfager, 80, of Oil City, died peacefully Friday morning, Dec. 4, 2020 at The Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove.

Edith (Edie) Eustice
Obituaries

Edith (Edie) Eustice

Edith Leola (Edie) Eustice, 74, of Seneca, was surrounded by her kids as she lost her battle with pneumonia and complications at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

James E. 'Jim' Husband
Obituaries

James E. 'Jim' Husband

James E. "Jim" Husband of Grove City passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:47 p.m. following a one-month illness.

Lois E. Smith
Obituaries

Lois E. Smith

Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with Covid-19.

Richard Laird Williams
Obituaries

Richard Laird Williams

Richard Laird Williams, 89, of Sharon, formerly Clarion, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home with his family at his side.

Karen M. Fischer
Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.

Rebecca W. Beall
Obituaries

Rebecca W. Beall

Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas following an illness.

Obituaries

Gary Castner

Gary Castner, 71, of Lansing, Michigan and Largo, Florida, passed into eternal life Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Largo.

Obituaries

Mary Ann McFate
Obituaries

Mary Ann McFate

Mary Ann McFate, a longtime resident of the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.

Michael R. Murray
Obituaries

Michael R. Murray

Michael R. Murray, "Fuji", 60, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, following a brief illness.

Audrey Jean Turner
Obituaries

Audrey Jean Turner

Audrey Jean Turner, 79, of 45 West 4th St., Oil City, died peacefully at home with her family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Donna L. Wolff
Obituaries

Donna L. Wolff

Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.

Obituaries

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 68, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

John Patrick Eustace
Obituaries

John Patrick Eustace

John Patrick Eustace was born March 26, 1929, in Oil City, and passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio at the age 91.

Robert William Hodge
Obituaries

Robert William Hodge

Robert William Hodge, age 70, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord, His Savior on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.