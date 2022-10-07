Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.
She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years later, she returned to the Summerville area where she met her future husband, Leonard C. Sayers. They married on Leonard’s birthday, Feb. 26, 1948.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.
Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.