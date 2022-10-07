Barbara Guthrie Sayers

Barbara Guthrie Sayers

Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh.

She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years later, she returned to the Summerville area where she met her future husband, Leonard C. Sayers. They married on Leonard’s birthday, Feb. 26, 1948.

Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.

Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery
Robert L. 'Bob' Montgomery

Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.

Valjean Beers
Valjean Beers

Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

David M. Bechtel 'DMB'
David M. Bechtel 'DMB'

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.

Michael Richard Russell

Michael Richard Russell, 57, formerly of Franklin, passed away at his home in Mentor, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following a valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia.

Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller
Cheryl M. 'Cricket' Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Roy D. George
Roy D. George

Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.

A.R. 'Art' Teeters
A.R. 'Art' Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.

Carol A. Rough
Carol A. Rough

Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.

Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett
Thomas J. 'Tim' Haslett

Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Scott A. Griffen
Scott A. Griffen

Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.

David L. Best
David L. Best

David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Shirley M. Jones

Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.

Earl James Umstead
Earl James Umstead

Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…

Floda Pearl Swartfager
Floda Pearl Swartfager

Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Grace M. Long
Grace M. Long

Grace M. Long, 95, of Smethport, a former well-known Emlenton resident and business owner, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.

Beatrice S. Rembold
Beatrice S. Rembold

Beatrice S. Rembold, 94, of Temperance, MI, formerly of Seneca, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 12:31 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest, Ohio surrounded by her family members.

John T. Barber
John T. Barber

John T. Barber, 99, of Singer Island, Florida, formerly of Conrad Avenue, Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a well-lived full life.

Richard M. Swartz
Richard M. Swartz

Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.

John T. Barber

John T. Barber, age 99, of Oil City and West Palm Beach, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center.

Elizabeth W. Walters
Elizabeth W. Walters

Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.