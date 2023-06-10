Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.
Debra S. Best, 62, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Barbara J. Manross, age 90, of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.
Linda Sollinger, 74 of Franklin, died Thursday June 8, 2023 at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh with her husband by her side. She had battled cancer for the past 9 years.
Georgia Marie Capozzi, 83, of Franklin, passed peacefully into the presence of her Savior on June 8, 2023.
Lewis E. Ralston, 76, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence early Thursday morning, June 8, 2023.
Sandra L. (Braden) Cozad, 71, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Collins House in Franklin.
Duane Shannon Beals, 91, of Meadville, formerly of Kyle, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 due to complications related to Foix-Alajouanine Syndrome, an illness he battled for over 30 years.
Tina Marie “Nene” Irwin, 58, of Cranberry, died at her residence on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.
Barbara K. Ditz 67 of Lake Lucy passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 unexpectedly.
Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.
Debra, 64, of Clarion, died at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th anniversary.
Gary L. Barnes, 63, of Franklin passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC, Hamot.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.
Kimberly N. Giles, 43, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Chiung-Ying “Virginia” Chang, 76, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at her home.
Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.
Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.
Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.
Robert R. “Bob” Creighton, 89, of Seneca, passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, following an extended illness.
Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.
Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (June 2, 2023) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot following an illness.
Robert Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away Friday, June 2, 2023.
Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.
Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.
Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.
Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.
Robert J. “Bob” Dunkle, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
William J. Nosko, 67, of Pleasantville passed away Friday, April 7, 2023.
A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.
Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27.
Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Lawrence B. (Larry) Carson of Seneca, beloved husband of Susan Carson since 2008, died on Memorial Day at the age of 85.
Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Elsie B. Simmers, 89, of Franklin, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
CLASSIC CARS: Man decides to swap 1949 Ford for 1970 Chevelle muscle car
-
Three Cranberry graduates head for Ivy League
-
CLASSIC CARS: Family photograph is inspiration for purchase of 1941 Buick Super
-
87 receive diplomas at Cranberry High School graduation
-
Hasson playground ready for kids
-
125 graduate from Franklin High School
-
Some equipment from closed Cranberry theater now at drive-in
-
Nifty at 90: Seneca man has served his community and country
-
Pleasantville man accused of attacking two women
-
Electralloy 'family' honors Rudolph as he steps down