Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born on born Aug. 13, 1934, in Westford, N.Y. to the late Lee and Elsie (Wood) Bostwick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
She was born on born Aug. 13, 1934, in Westford, N.Y. to the late Lee and Elsie (Wood) Bostwick.
After a long courageous battle with dementia, Carole passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Carole was a lovely and classy lady, and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole was 86 years old.
Barry S. Brandt, 65, of Seneca, passed away in the evening hours of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Karen Jean Morris, age 52, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a prolonged illness.
Nancy V. Lassiter, 80, of Oil City, formerly of New Jersey passed away Monday Nov. 8, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center after an extended illness.
Barbara Jean (Bostwick) Hunt, age 87, of New Bethlehem, formerly of East Brady, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Alletta R. Netzler, 100, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Kelly Douglas O’Neil, 32, of Rockland passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Jasper (J) Ivan Rhode, 86, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at McKinley Health Center, in Brookville, after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease.
Ronald Paul Schwabenbauer, 57, a lifelong resident of Clarion passed away early Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Penn Highlands, DuBois, after an extended illness.
Robert E. George, 68, of Sigel, formerly of Leechburg, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness.
Patricia Ann Miller, 80, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Susan J. Morrison, 68, of 493 Pritchard Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications after a cardiac arrest.
Jean Bickel, 87, of Van, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Donald L. Wilson, 80, of Cooperstown, passed away in the late evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.
Members of Franklin Elks Lodge #110 will hold a service for Rodney A. Bullman at 12:45 p.m. today at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin.
Ruth E. Sobrowski, 81, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary Songer, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Margaret “Peg” M. Amsden, age 93, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in Grove City, due to complications of COVID-19.
Robert C. “Bob” Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Christopher E. Schleifer, 48, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Randy Novak, 61, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.
Charles J. “Chuck” Lutz, 61, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly at Clarion Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, following a brief illness.
Robert C. Best, age 83, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Gloria “Helen” Stahlman Long of Mercer passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Audrey L. Hickman, 91, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021, at Oakwood Heights after an extended illness.
Ruth (Daum) Wagner passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She was 100 years old.
Bernadine R. “Bernie” Stephens, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, 2021, at Country Springs in Sligo, where she resided for the past six years.
George M. Keller, age 78 of Denton, Maryland and formerly of Frogtown, Clarion County, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a brief illness.
Lorana “Reenie” Luella (Dittman) Mason, 92 years young, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.
Adrian I. Baker, 58, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Judy Rae Gruver Guntrum, age 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Caroll L. Timblin, 84, of Foxburg, passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2021, at Shippenville Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Alfred Michael Monteiro Jr., left us unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Sept. 29, 2021.
Rodney A. Bullman, 61, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday Aug 18, 2021.
Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.
Blake I. Hinderliter Jr., 78, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 31, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Jacqueline Ann Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.
On Saturday Oct. 23rd, 2021, the world lost the absolute greatest clunk-headed sucker, Vernon Gary Alden Sr., age 72.
1985 14x50 Mobile Home. Completely remodeled, 2 BR, furni…
A public auction will be held at the intersection of Ceda…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
-Petersheim’s- EverCrisp, Cortland, McIntosh, N. Spy, Ida…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Sheila R. Boughner…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Ronald S. Miller, …