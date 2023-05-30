Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Butler on Oct. 27, 1941 to the late Mary Evanek Bartley.
Patricia Ann (Beichner) Farley, 86, Jefferson MD, formerly of Bethel Park, an Oil City native and Van, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.
Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Harold R. “Randy” Davis, 75, of Strattanville, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 due to an automobile accident.
Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.
Luther C. Stone Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.
Cynthia “Cindy” D. Hill, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully on May 18, 2023, surrounded by her children and family in her home in Arkansas.
Joyce E. Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, passed away Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.
Clark McFall, 85, of Sarasota, Florida, former resident of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Hazel L. Burgdorfer, 87, of Venus passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 surrounded by her family at home after a brief illness.
Floyd C. Matthews, 79, of Stoneboro passed away May 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Incorrect information was previously published.
Wanda J. Henderson, age 78 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, May 22, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.
Judy P. Grimm, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
April M. Dunkle, 40, of Oil City, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Joyce M. (Shaffer) Shook, 63, of Cranberry, took her final ride on a Harley into Heaven on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, while surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley R. Kerr, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Linda L. Slabon,76, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home.
Sue Ellen Moyer 1/25/1963 – 5/19/2023.
Fonda Lattanzie, 47, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at home due to a lengthy illness.
Marilyn L. Bowser, 73, of Parker, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Melinda Jean Martin Remley, age 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin after an extended illness of Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease.
Amy Jane (Simpson) Lyle Mauthe, 99, of Corsica, passed away during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Wilma “Billie” Reinsel, 97, formerly of “Frogtown” Fairmount City, passed away on May 22, 2023 while residing at Highland Oaks, 300 Water Run Road, Clarion.
Mary E. Schettler of Corrales, NM, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 16, 2023.
Virginia Thompson, 93, of Eau Claire passed away Monday afternoon (05-22-23) at Parker Personal Care Home of natural causes.
There are few very important words in life to live by: “love, honesty, trust, respect and decency”, which Ken Skeddle honored and practiced every day in his lifetime.
Carol L. McGinnis, 89, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning, May 22, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Charlotte Schaffer, 90, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Saturday May 20th.
Donna J. (Fairman) Gardner, 88, of DuBois, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
David Carson Minich, 69, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Donald E. Hosey Sr., 74, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, May 19, 2023 at his home.
Martha Jean (Maitland) Gealy, 85, from Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Willis Ronald Webster, 89, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at his residence.
David W. Callander, 78, of Parker (Near Eau Claire), passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice- Concordia in Cabot. Born in Dutch Hill, Clarion Co., David was the son of the late Ronel M. Callander and MaryEllen Thompson.
Mary M. Haas, 95, of Oil City, passed away Thursday morning May 18, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
M. Harriett McLaughlin, 87 of Worth Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 surrounded by her adoring family.