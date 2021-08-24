Barbara L. Brown

Thomas G. “Tom” Och, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
A memorial celebration to remember the life of Edward H. Culbertson, ”Cubby”, of Franklin, will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 , at “The Building” beginning at 1 p.m. All of Ed’s friends and family are welcome.
A celebration of life in honor of Lindsay Marie Bonnett, who passed away on May 23, 2020, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept., 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Clarion Eagles' pavilion, 81 Stone House Road, Clarion.
Howard L. "Cork" Hunter, 90, a well-known, lifelong Rocky Grove/Franklin resident died peacefully at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.