Barbara Lynn Gooding

Barbara Lynn Gooding

Barbara Lynn Gooding, 72, passed away Jan. 15, 2023.

Born May 31, 1950, Barbara was the daughter of the late William D. Hovis and Twila F. (Sutley) Hovis.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Gooding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries

Dennis L. Coxson

Dennis L. Coxson, who passed away Jan. 16, 2023, will receive a military tribute conducted by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard on Jan. 28 at the band stand of Franklin City Park starting at 1 p.m.

Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer
Obituaries

Thomas 'Tom' Craig Ferringer

Thomas “Tom” Craig Ferringer, 64, of Cranberry, died Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Fred Fisher
Obituaries

Fred Fisher

Fred Fisher, 90, made the final addition to his curriculum vitae on Jan. 9, 2023. Fred was a world traveler and unique public servant.

Paul B. Flockerzi
Obituaries

Paul B. Flockerzi

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Carmichael
Obituaries

Patricia A. Carmichael

Patricia A. Carmichael, age 89, of Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Joseph Bukolt
Obituaries

Joseph Bukolt

Joseph R. (Dick) Bukolt, passed away at the Bay Pines VA, Hospice Center, Saint Petersburg, Florida, January 13th, 2023 at the age of 92.

Obituaries

Paul B. Flockerzi

Paul B. Flockerzi, 75, of Lake Lucy, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Susan Kay Baker

Susan K. Baker, 77, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station.

Patricia A. Kline
Obituaries

Patricia A. Kline

Patricia A. Kline, 86 of Shippenville/Pine City passed away Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at Highland Oaks at Water Run after a period of declining health.

Orbic Crawford
Obituaries

Orbic Crawford

Dr. O.D. “Doc” Crawford, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 surrounded by his two children Mike and Beth.

Michael Christopher Nicks
Obituaries

Michael Christopher Nicks

Michael Christopher Nicks of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Dennis L. Coxson
Obituaries

Dennis L. Coxson

Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Thomas J. 'Tom' 'T.J.' Combs
Obituaries

Thomas J. 'Tom' 'T.J.' Combs

Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, Jan. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.

Charles K. Reott
Obituaries

Charles K. Reott

Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on Jan. 14, 2023. He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his family.

Harry R. 'Skip' Cook
Obituaries

Harry R. 'Skip' Cook

Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on Jan. 13, 2023. Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.

Obituaries

Beverly Brown

Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City, formerly of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Bettie Jean Miles
Obituaries

Bettie Jean Miles

Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Evelyn J. Theiss
Obituaries

Evelyn J. Theiss

On Jan. 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel. Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss, 95, of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.

Paul Edward Daugherty
Obituaries

Paul Edward Daugherty

Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Jan. 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.

W. Dale Shetler
Obituaries

W. Dale Shetler

W. Dale Shetler, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Robert E. 'Bob' Jordan
Obituaries

Robert E. 'Bob' Jordan

Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.