Barbara Snyder Anderson

Barbara Snyder Anderson

Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Barb was born on May 15, 1949, to Robert and DeLoris Snyder in Oil City. After Barb graduated from Oil City High School in 1967, she continued her studies at Clarion University (ADN), Slippery Rock University (BSN) and Edinboro University where she earned her master’s degree in nursing. Her passion for nursing led her down a progressive 42-year career, touching so many lives.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries

Cynthia Kay Kline

Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.

Gary Lee Lepley
Obituaries

Gary Lee Lepley

Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Karen A. Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Karen A. Flinchbaugh

Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.

Wayne E. Burchwell
Obituaries

Wayne E. Burchwell

Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.

Amy Christine Parks
Obituaries

Amy Christine Parks

Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.

Neal Patrick McNaughton
Obituaries

Neal Patrick McNaughton

Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

Barbara Snyder Anderson
Obituaries

Barbara Snyder Anderson

Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Obituaries

Sister M. Monica Steiner, OSB

Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon
Obituaries

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak
Obituaries

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.

Joseph P. Fotos
Obituaries

Joseph P. Fotos

Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.

Terry "Jake" Rowland
Obituaries

Terry "Jake" Rowland

Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.

Freda M. Chilson
Obituaries

Freda M. Chilson

Freda M. Chilson, age 72, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her residence of a lengthy illness.

Paul Ronald Brewer
Obituaries

Paul Ronald Brewer

Paul Ronald Brewer, 64, of Parker, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

Janie Irene Ball Lehman
Obituaries

Janie Irene Ball Lehman

Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.

David Eugene Culp
Obituaries

David Eugene Culp

David Eugene Culp, 79, of Knox, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Betty J. Hoover
Obituaries

Betty J. Hoover

Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior with family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her residence.

Obituaries

Dorothy V. Brosius

Dorothy V. Brosius, age 99, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Ryan 'Ted' Andrew Moore
Obituaries

Ryan 'Ted' Andrew Moore

Ryan “Ted” Andrew Moore of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, from his battle with cancer in Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Charlotte J. Baseler
Obituaries

Charlotte J. Baseler

Charlotte J. Baseler of Grove City, formerly of Irwin Township, Venango County, passed on Monday evening, Feb. 14, 2022, in AHN-Grove City. She was 91.

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer
Obituaries

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer

Mary Lee (Fahey) Danzer, a lifelong Franklin resident and former Venango County elected official, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after years of declining health.

Ruth I. Ferringer
Obituaries

Ruth I. Ferringer

Ruth I. Ferringer, 71, of Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.

Helen E. Serbati
Obituaries

Helen E. Serbati

Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

William D. Allmendinger
Obituaries

William D. Allmendinger

William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Virginia M. Heister
Obituaries

Virginia M. Heister

Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.

Bonnie L. Huffman
Obituaries

Bonnie L. Huffman

Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley R. Henry
Obituaries

Shirley R. Henry

Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Obituaries

Betty J. Hoover

Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Barry "BJ" J. Page
Obituaries

Barry "BJ" J. Page

Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Walter Lawrence Reed
Obituaries

Walter Lawrence Reed

Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.

Mary Louise Murdoch
Obituaries

Mary Louise Murdoch

Mary Louise Murdoch, 81, of Cochranton, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Wesbury Methodist Community in Meadville.