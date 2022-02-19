Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Barb was born on May 15, 1949, to Robert and DeLoris Snyder in Oil City. After Barb graduated from Oil City High School in 1967, she continued her studies at Clarion University (ADN), Slippery Rock University (BSN) and Edinboro University where she earned her master’s degree in nursing. Her passion for nursing led her down a progressive 42-year career, touching so many lives.
Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.
Janie Irene Ball Lehman, 74, of Erie, formerly of Greenville and Hollywood, California passed away at Fairview Manor, with her loving husband by her side, on Monday, February, 14, 2022, after a five-year-long, hard-fought battle from rectal cancer.
Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.