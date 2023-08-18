Benjamin E. Perez

Benjamin E. Perez, 40, of McKees Rocks, passed away Aug. 12, 2023.

Ben was born Aug. 26, 1982, in Butler.

Charlotte Kowal, age 85, of Oil City, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Deborah Boyer, loving wife of Dr. Walt Boyer, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the age of 66.

David Wayne “Dave” McGinnis, 81, of Callensburg, formerly of Foxburg, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.

Dr. Samuel E. Deets was welcomed into eternal rest on Monday morning, August 14, 2023, completing a life well-lived for 89 years.

Jimmie L. Smith, 82, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Shedrick, 81, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 of natural causes surrounded by her daughter and sister.

Kathleen M. Urbaniak Bailey, 56, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, losing her battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Seneca.

William D. Say, 75, a well-known retired Oil City area schoolteacher and golf enthusiast, passed away Friday morning at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

Arnie W. McDonald, 73, of Oil City, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.

'Cass' Thomas celebration set

A celebration of life for Belinda “Cass” Thomas, 60, of Oil City, who died July 21, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Hasson Park Creekside Pavilion in Oil City.

Jeffrey Allen Croyle, 61, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023 at the AHN, Grove City.

Thelma Miller, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Karl W. Fockler, 57, of Foxburg, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.

William D. Say, 75, of Oil City — retired Oil City educator, passed away Friday morning (08-11-23) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

Michael F. Blandin, 76, a resident of Andover, OH and former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at The Andover Village Retirement Community, following a period of declining health.

Shirley A. Stewart, 79, of Sandy Lake Township joined Heaven’s ranks on Aug. 9, 2023 at AHN Grove City.

Richard M. “Rick” Winger, 75, of Titusville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by his family.

Jay Weibel, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend peacefully passed away at his home on Aug. 10, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Jay was 70 years old.

Harold B. Silvis, 75, of Oil City, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 10, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Charles H. “Chuck” Moore, age 86, of Grove City, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, following a four-month illness.

Alberta Violet (Knapp) Bish, 92, of Kingsville, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9th, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville, after a brief illness.

Robert McHenry, 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Aug. 8, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Vern C. Allen, 72, formerly of Franklin passed away at the Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville on Aug. 4, 2023.

Jacob Eaton Rhoades, age 21 of Emlenton, died unexpectedly at Allegheny General Hospital on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 5, 2023.

Thomas R. “Rich” Loomis, 84, a resident of Oakland Township, died peacefully at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in his home, following a period of declining health.

Allan E. Wygant, 71, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at UPMC Hamot in Erie.