Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Timblin, son of the late Oran M. and Nellie P. Schaffer Snyder.
Richard L. "Rick" Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past 11 years.
Margaret "Midge" Eakin, 78, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Stephen L. Knoch, 66, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Patrick C. Boyle, 83, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in his home.
Vivian Kay Aaron, age 87, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville after a period of declining health.
Richard L. Burchfield, 79 of Oil City, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
Kay L. Allen, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, following an illness.
Marian E. Amsler, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at The Caring Place from COVID-19.
Norma J. DeLong, 73, of Oil City, died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Glenn L. Erwin, 82, of Seneca and Hill City, went Home to Heaven late Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020. He was a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin.
Helen Rose Mansfield, 86, of Oil City, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.
Carol Nonnenberg, 76, of Venango County, died at 4:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.
Jack E. Rodgers, 67, of Plumer, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family, at his mother's home in Dempseytown, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Maxine Carlson, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, her home of seven years in New Wilmington.
Ruby M. Baker Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
Michael C. Himes, 61, of Cooperstown, passed away following a brief illness surrounded by family on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.
Helen Marie McElravy, 90, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.
Margaret "Peg" Wood passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 92.
Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.
The world lost a wonderful father, brother, friend and husband on Dec. 19, 2020, when Andy Chalot of Cranberry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
James L. Rhoades, 63, of Clarion, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
D. Pauline Shirley, 89, formerly of Cooperstown, and a resident of Wesbury Methodist Community for the past nine years, went to be with Jesus, her husband and family members for Christmas, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, following an extended illness with Alzheimer's disease.
Robert Earl Shreckengost, age 81, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville) passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home following an illness.
Stewart E. "Ed" Black, 89 of Knox, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
William Benton "Ben" "Benny" Call II, age 71, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Ruby M. Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station, following a period of declining health.
Lewis "Dick" R. Frantz Jr., 87, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Dorothy E. Leech, 87, of Summerville, died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Hospital of Brookville.
Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m., Thursday Dec. 17, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
Doris J. Martz went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, while a resident of Clarview Nursing Home after an extended illness.
Constance M. Miller, 74, of Cranberry, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Linda J. Musser, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.
Wendell F. Porter, 79, of Knox, passed to heavenly eternity on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Jane B. LaKari, 92, of Oil City, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday Dec. 18, 2020 at her home.
