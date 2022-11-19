Bernard M. “Butch” Foster

Bernard M. “Butch” Foster, 85, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 16, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born Oct. 19, 1937 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Barney M & Laura M. Sterling Foster.

Carol Ossesia, age 87, of Sligo, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin, PA. She was born on Jan. 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mary Jean Robertson of Catonsville, MD passed away peacefully after a long and blessed life on Nov. 11, 2022, with her children by her side.

Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, Nov. 15, 2022.

Judith A. Allaman, 79, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mona L. Messer, 89, of Clarington, died early Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, at Brookville Hospital.

Alice MacVay

Alice MacVay, 86, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Deborah A. McGraw, 70, of Meadville, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center after an extended illness.

Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.

Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, NC, formerly of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.

Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.

Memorial mass set for Helen Marie Burchanowski

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.

Paul F. Burnett Jr. of Troy Center Road, Centerville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.

Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Clarion, to John and Marcella Frederick. She passed from this life to much greater things on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Bartlett E. Haugh, son of Earl O. Haugh and Gladys Pollum Haugh, was born March 28, 1932, in Brookville and passed Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Ruth I. Slye McFadden of Oil City passed to her eternal rest, surrounded by family, at 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Connie Marie Johnson

Connie Marie Johnson, 84, of Mathis Texas, formerly of the Franklin/Oil City area, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Oct. 6, 2022.

Robert L. “Cubby” “Grampa” “Peepaw” Culbertson, 72, of Cranberry, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.