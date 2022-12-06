Betty F. Way

Betty F. Way

Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her home.

Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl.

Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner

Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand.

Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland

Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 80.

Lorraine Harrah

Lorraine Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home.

Mary A. McSwain
Mary A. McSwain

Mary A. McSwain, 81, of Clarion, peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.

Nancy J. Weaver
Nancy J. Weaver

Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida.

James H. 'Jim' Sleigher
James H. 'Jim' Sleigher

James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Irma 'Irene' Paden
Irma 'Irene' Paden

Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA., passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after a brief illness.

Donald Weidner
Donald Weidner

Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner. Don was married on Oct. 5, 1958 to the former…

Philip O. Womer
Philip O. Womer

Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away Nov. 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville.

Joyce Fleeger
Joyce Fleeger

Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.

Betty Rose Gordon
Betty Rose Gordon

Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Carl James Sherman
Carl James Sherman

Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home following a brief illness.

Thomas 'Tom' Mong
Thomas 'Tom' Mong

Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever. Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as h…

Blaine R. 'Herk' Frost service set

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Road, Titusville for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost.

Arthur E. 'Gene' Smith
Arthur E. 'Gene' Smith

Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home following a lengthy illness.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr.
Frank B. Kendrick Jr.

Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Randy J. Hamilton
Randy J. Hamilton

Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.

Kathryn E. Baker
Kathryn E. Baker

Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Billie Jo Coleman
Billie Jo Coleman

Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Janet R. Roddy
Janet R. Roddy

Janet R. Roddy, 80, of Perryville (Parker), passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, following an illness.

Joanne M. Strickland

Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

Betty S. Weaver
Betty S. Weaver

Betty S. Weaver, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.

Wilhelmina Maria Messmer

Wilhelmina Maria Messmer, 81, of Maple Valley, WA passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19th, 2022 at MultiCare Medical Center in Auburn, WA.

Danny L. Amon
Danny L. Amon

Danny L. Amon, 83, of Franklin, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

Robert F. Posego

Robert F. Posego, 85, formerly of Lakewood, NY, passed away at 3:43 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.