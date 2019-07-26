Betty L. King

Betty L. King, 97, of New Kent, Virginia, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George William King; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Grace King; and her siblings, Margareet Brown, Mildred Shaffer and Albert Myers.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Jane Keckler (Gene); a son, Jack King (Ethel); grandchildren, Michael Keckler, Jason Keckler (Melissa) and Brian Keckler (Michelle), Jackie Rose (Wayne), Billy King (Melanie) and Stephen King.

Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Peyton, Dawson, Tanner and Drake Keckler, Victoria Miller (Miller), Brooke Rose, William King (Caitlin), Michael Hogge (Nues), Christopher Hogge, McKayla and McKenzie King; and three great-great-grandchildren Parker Hogge, Abbie Mae King and Gardner Grace King.

The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday in Emlenton Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at http://www.vincentfh.com.

