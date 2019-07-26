Betty L. King, 97, of New Kent, Virginia, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George William King; a great-granddaughter, Jenna Grace King; and her siblings, Margareet Brown, Mildred Shaffer and Albert Myers.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jane Keckler (Gene); a son, Jack King (Ethel); grandchildren, Michael Keckler, Jason Keckler (Melissa) and Brian Keckler (Michelle), Jackie Rose (Wayne), Billy King (Melanie) and Stephen King.
Also surviving are her great-grandchildren: Peyton, Dawson, Tanner and Drake Keckler, Victoria Miller (Miller), Brooke Rose, William King (Caitlin), Michael Hogge (Nues), Christopher Hogge, McKayla and McKenzie King; and three great-great-grandchildren Parker Hogge, Abbie Mae King and Gardner Grace King.
The family will have a graveside service at 11 a.m. Monday in Emlenton Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at http://www.vincentfh.com.